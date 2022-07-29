Automatic Washing Machines: Now Washing Clothes Becomes Easy With A Few Clicks

Automatic Washing Machines: Perhaps the main distinctive feature between an automatic washing machine and a semi-automatic washing machine is the effort one has to put into draining water after every wash cycle for the latter. This is what makes automatic washing machines such a popular hit among people, especially where working couples live. Now when we look out for a good fully automatic washing machine, you might get baffled because of the presence of so many options in the market. Out of these, selecting that one washing machine that goes with your budget and with your requirements is actually a big task.





This task becomes more stringent when we are only seeking these automatic washing machines online. So, to ease your purchasing decision, we have listed some of the most bought and popular options available in India:





Automatic Washing Machines In India: Top Picks





Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 13% Off













Samsung comes up with this fully automatic washing machine with a 6.5 kg capacity. Available in imperial silver color, this Samsung washing machine has an impressive spin speed of 680 rpm and is befitting for families with 3 to 4 members. Moreover, this top load washing machine comes with 6 wash programs and is highly appreciated for its stylish appearance, intuitive LED control panel, center jet technology, and powerful filtration system. Samsung automatic washing machine price: Rs 14,590.





LG Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 21% Off













LG, being a prominent brand, comes up with this top load washing machine that has a higher spin speed of 700 rpm. This top load fully automatic washing machine is perfect for couples and bachelors. Available with an energy rating of 5 stars, this automatic washing machine is simple to use, comes with a smart diagnosis feature, and is versed with a waterproof motor, which throws away worries of corrosion. Known for its smart cleaning attribute, this LG washing machine comes with a memory backup and an auto-balance system. LG automatic washing machine price: Rs 16,990.





Whirlpool 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 18% Off









Buy this phenomenal automatic washing machine from Whirlpool that comes with an energy rating of 5 stars. Available with a capacity of 6.5 kgs, this fully automatic washing machine has a maximum rotational speed of 740 rpm. In addition to this, the offered washing machine has 12 wash programs and is appreciated for its zero pressure fill technology. This Whirlpool washing machine is appreciated for its Spiro wash technology and smart sensor. Whirlpool automatic washing machine price: Rs 15,390.





Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 29% Off









Don’t miss this 6.2 kg automatic washing machine from Godrej that is available in the 56.5 x 56.5 x 91 cm dimension. Ideal for small families, this top load washing machine has a maximum rotational speed of 700 rpm. Moreover, this automatic washing machine is versed with modern i-wash technology and is available with 5 wash programs. The offered fully automatic washing machine has an operating voltage of 230 V and is available with various wash cycle alternatives, offering a wide range of cleaning for different types of clothes. Godrej automatic washing machine price: Rs 12,790.





Panasonic 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - 32% Off









If you are interested in purchasing an automatic washing machine that can fulfill your small family cleaning needs, try this 5-star top load option from Panasonic. Available in the 51.5 x 52.5 x 91.5 cm dimension, this Panasonic washing machine has a higher spin speed of 680 rpm and has 8 washing programs. Known for its one-touch wash program, this washing machine is designed using top-notch steel and is bought for its fuzzy control technology. Other attributes include a magic filter, one-touch smart wash, air dry feature, and water magic flow. Panasonic automatic washing machine price: Rs 13,690.





Haier HWM65-AE Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine - 30% Off









Ideal for small families, this fully automatic washing machine from Haier is an excellent choice that is affordable and simple to use. Available with a capacity of 6.5 kgs, this washing machine has 8 wash programs and is available in the 54 x 52 x 93 cm dimension. Moreover, the offered Haier washing machine comes with a balance clean pulsator, quick washing, and high performance. This automatic washing machine weighs around 28 kgs and has a noise level of 48 dB. Haier automatic washing machine price: Rs 13,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.