Automatic Washing Machine Under 25000: Top Picks in Your Budget From LG, Samsung, IFB Washing Machines, And More

Automatic Washing Machine Under 25000: Washing machines are one of the most important appliances that help to reduce work and time and provide efficient cleaning. These fully automatic washing machines are the best companions that do not require manual effort. They wash and dry everything from delicate clothes to bed sheets and jeans within an hour.





A washing machine under budget is always a better choice and here we are giving you the top picks under 25000. Check out the top picks of automatic washing machines under 25000 from top brands like LG, Samsung, and more.





Read More: Get familiar with the best front load washing machines here.





















This LG washing machine comes with a 5-star rating that helps to save energy and as it is 6 kg, it is best for small families and bachelors. The 1000 RPM spin speed offers fast drying and it is loaded with a 10-wash program. This LG inverter-based washing machine cust download electricity consumption and enhance washing performance and durability with less noise and vibration.





It comes with high-temperature steam that effectively removes allergens and bacteria from the clothes. This fully automatic washing machine comes with a smart diagnosis system that allows you to troubleshoot any problem. LG washing machine price: Rs 24,990.















Samsung washing machine comes with a 1000 RPM spin speed that allows fast drying and it comes with 10 wash programs that cover all types of fabrics. The digital inverter compressor offers superior energy efficiency with minimal noise and offers long-lasting performance.





It comes with a powerful hygiene steam cycle that improves the cleaning quality wash. Select the delicate wash for sweaters, cardigans, or wool clothes. Samsung washing machine price: Rs 24,490.















Whirlpool washing machine comes with a 7.5 kg capacity which is best for small families and couples. It is loaded with 12 wash programs and the spiro wash action gives superior load movement with better rollover ensuring uniform and thorough wash. It comes with an auto tub clean feature that automatically cleans the inner walls of the tub via reusing the water.





As it is a 5-star rating product it offers energy and water efficiency. Whirlpool washing machine price: Rs 18,490.

















This IFB front load washing machine comes with 1000 spin speed that offers fast drying and it is loaded with an 8-wash program that helps to remove allergens and gives you fresh, clean clothes which are essential for home and kids. It has a laundry and the option to add extra clothes between the wash.





The 3 d wash technology completely soaks clothes and optimally dissolves the detergent for the most complete wash. IFB washing machine price: Rs 24,990.















This fully automatic washing machine is very affordable and easy to use. It comes with 8 wash programs and ensures thorough washing and the unique water cube tub design creates the water magic flow for effective washing with fewer tangles generated.





The Fuzzy logic function can measure the weight of clothes and match them with corresponding water levels which makes it easier for the machine to do the laundry job. Panasonic washing machine price: Rs 13,990.







Explore More Automatic washing machines here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.