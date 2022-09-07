8.5 KG Washing Machine: Samsung, Whirlpool, and LG Washing Machine Price Online in India

8.5 KG Washing Machine: if you make an effort to buy good quality clothes, then it is necessary to choose a good quality washing machine that helps to maintain them. The electronics market is flooded with lots of options for washing machines. But if you have a big family, then it is good to choose the 8.5 kg washing machine.





The 8.5 kg washing machine is loaded with all the latest features and provides an effective clean wash. Here we have enlisted some of the best 8.5 kg washing machines that are suitable for everyone. Select from the top picks.





This LG washing machine comes with an 8.5 kg capacity which is one of the best for large families with 5-7 members and as it is a 5 star product, you will have extra energy as compared to others. The 1300 RPM speed offers faster drying and this semi automatic machine comes with a collar scrubber to save lots of time, energy, and effort.





This machine's unique soak process soaks clothes that help loosen tough dirt particles. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,420.















This Samsung washing machine offers the best wash quality and it comes with 3 wash programs as it is a 5 star rating product, it helps to save more on your electricity bills. It is loaded with fluff and particles that come out of your laundry and makes your clothes always spotless and clean.





It comes with a non-corrosive and rust-free body which makes it one of the best washing machines on our list. It came with caster wheels which help it to move. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 14,390.















This fully automatic washing machine comes with 14 wash programs that cover every type of fabric. As it is a 5 star rating product, it helps to save energy and water. The 8.5 IFB front load washing machine is good for mid to large families and the 1400 RPM spin speed helps in fast drying.





It has a built-in innovative crescent moon drum that creates a gentle water cushion and prevents fabric damage to get the desired wash results. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 40,779.















Whirlpool is one of the leading electronics brands, this Whirlpool washing machine comes with a 1400 RPM spin speed that gives 2 times more drying for better results. The machine has 3 different wash programs and it has 4 wheels with a smart handle so that it can be moved and pulled around easily.





It is also built to last long and has a plastic body that is non-corrosive and rust-proof. It is equipped with a buzzer that sounds at the end of the wash cycle. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,250.















This TCL top loading washing machine comes with 8 wash programs and is quite suitable for large families. Its crystal drum-type tub helps to avoid damage to your clothes and also removes the dirt effectively.





The digital display helps to indicate various stages throughout the complete wash process. TCL Washing Machine Price: Rs 19,990.







