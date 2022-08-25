7 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine: Energy efficient Options for Mid to Large Families

7 Kg Fully automatic washing machine: Having a fully automatic washing machine ensures better convenience and less water consumption and is an ideal product for mid-size families. Choosing a washing machine with a 5 star rating will be ideal as they are known for better energy efficiency.





There are a number of brands that offer 7 kg fully automatic washing machines that minimize the effort to do your laundry job and make life easier and simple. Here we have shared some of the best washing machines in 7kg capacity that is worth buying. Select from top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, and LG washing machines.





Samsung Top Loading Washing Machine









This Samsung Fully automatic machine comes with 7 Liter of capacity which is quite suitable for 3-4 family members. It is a 5-star rating product that is energy efficient and has 6 wash programs and the quick is the best among all in this busy life.





The diamond drum in it is quite unique and offers effective wash while treating them with care. The aqua preserve mode uses the rinse water for the next process.

Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,690.







LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine









LG is one of the leading electronics brands, this LG washing machine comes with a 5-star starting that saves more energy to lower your bill. The touch panel gives you full control of the washing machine with just a click and it also comes with a child lock and keeps its setting safe.





It comes with a 6-motion direct drive that gives the fabric proper care while getting clothes ultra clean. It is one of the best LG washing machine.

LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 29,990.







Whirlpool 7 KG Top Loading Washing Machine









The Whirlpool washing machine comes with a 12-wash program with LED digital display and it is a 5-star rating product that is more environmentally friendly and energy efficient. You can select the express wash that will reduce the cycle time by 30%-40% as compared to regular.





It has a 6th sense feature that automatically indicates the low voltage and water conditions.

Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 17,480.







Bosch 7 kg Automatic Washing Machine









This Bosch 7 Kg washing machine is quite suitable for and ideal for small families. This washing machine comes with special side walls that give it a stable and completely noise-free operation. The uniquely designed drums are tough on stains and gentle on your clothes.





It has a special quick wash program that saves up to 30%-40% of the time from regular wash and the 1200 RPM spinning speed makes the drying process faster.

Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 34,999.







Godrej 7 Kg Top Loading Washing Machine









This Godrej fully automatic washing machine comes with a 700 RPM higher spin speed that helps them for faster drying and it has a 9 wash program for every fabric. As it is a 5 star rating product, it gives you higher savings on your electricity bills.





The stainless steel drum gives you a hygienic way and prevents bacterial growth on the drum. One of the best top load washing machine.

Godrej Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,990.





