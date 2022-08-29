7 KG Front Load Washing Machine Price: Finest Picks For Your Home Laundry

7KG Front Load Washing Machine Price: Most of us found it challenging to understand the value and need of a front load washing machine. The front load washing machine provides better cleaning and saves electricity in the long run. It also delivers a higher spin speed resulting in fast drying without harming the fabric and a 7 kg capacity washing machine is suitable for small to medium families.





To help you make the correct choice out of many options for a front load washing machine, we have listed the top front load washing machine price that is available online at a budget-friendly price. Select all the latest features from top brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, and more.





This LG washing machine comes with the best wash quality with energy and water efficiency. The 7 kg washing machine is suitable for small families having 3-4 members. It comes with 10 wash programs that are suitable for all types of fabrics.





The 1200 RPM spin speed offers fast drying and the LG inverter direct drive technology helps to cut down the electricity consumption, and enhance washing performance and durability. LG Washing machine Price: Rs 29,990.















Samsung front load washing machine comes with a stainless steel diamond drum that is very gentle on the clothes and offers intelligent washing with Ai control. The 1200 RPM spin speed makes the drying fast without harming the fabric.





As it has multiple wash programs, you can choose the 15-quick wash for the perfect solution for your busy life. It comes with intensive cleaning that helps to remove the toughest stains easily. It is one of the best fully automatic washing machines. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 32,990.





This Bosch washing machine comes with a hygienic wash that reduces bacteria by 99% and has a 15-wash program. It comes with a 12 RPM spin speed for fast drying. The anti-tangle function keeps the clothes free from tangle and damage.





Its unique design of drums is tough on stains & gentle on your clothes and it ensures low power consumption with higher cleaning efficiency. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 34,499.















This fully automatic washing machine from IFB comes with a 10-wash program and a high spin speed for a fast drying process without harming the fabric. This IFB washing machine comes with a powerful dual steam cycle for power cleaning and it is built with an innovative stainless steel crescent moon drum design that creates a gentle wash on the cushion and prevents damage to the fabric.





The IFB front load comes with an active color protection feature that protects the color of the fabric and it is one of the best washing machines. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 29,990.















This iFFALCON washing machine comes with 16 wash programs for every fabric and has a 1200 RPM spin speed for fast drying. This washing machine supports liquid and power-based detergent and for a quick wash, you can choose washi in time-saving mode.





Its honeycomb crystal drum is designed to protect your clothes from any damage during the wash cycle and its diamond-shaped ridges ensure even delicate items receive a gentle wash. iFFALCON Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,990.





