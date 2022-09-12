6.5 Kg Washing Machines: Best Top Load Washing Machine From Brands like LG, Samsung, And More

6.5 Kg Washing Machine: The washing machine is one of the must-have appliances in today's busy life. The new technology brings out the best washing machine that delivers energy efficiently, saves more water, keeps the laundry tangle-free, and is now available in three variants: top load, front load, and semi automatic washing machines.





It comes with diamond drums that ensure garments will get a gentle wash and minimize the damage to the fabric. If you are a couple or a single person looking for a fully automatic washing machine, then a 6.5 kg washing machine is best for you. Get familiar with the best top load washing machines from brands like LG, Samsung, And more here.





This LG washing machine comes with a 700 RPM spin speed that helps in faster drying and as it is a 6.5 kg capacity, it is suitable for bachelors and couples. It provides affordable wash and is very easy to use. The motor comes with BMC motor protection, it leaves room for dust, insects, and humidity.





It is loaded with a turbo, enables the most powerful wash, and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of the rotating drum. It comes with smart inverter technology, an energy-saving technology, and its revolutionary waterproof motor doesn't corrode and is the most durable automatic washing machine. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,990.















This Samsung washing machine is loaded with 9 wash programs and it is suitable for mid-sized families with 3-4 people. It comes with a digital inverter compressor that offers energy efficiency, nightless noise, and long-lasting performance. It also comes with wobble technology that stops clothes from getting tangled up and damaged.





This fully automatic washing machine comes with a child lock that keeps the machine safe from children. As it is connected with a smart app, you can troubleshoot any issue in it. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,090.















Whirlpool is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this comes with a 12-wash program that covers all types of fabrics. It comes with 6th sense smart sensors that indicate low voltage water conditions and recommend detergent dosage transparently.





It comes with a unique hard water wash program that gives better dirt and stain removal even in hard water conditions. It is loaded with advanced spiro wash action that washes clothes in a unique circular motion giving it a complete thorough wash. It comes with a 740 RPM spin speed that offers faster drying which is one of the best washing machines in India. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,300.















IFB is one of the leading brands, this top load washing machine comes with a 5-star rating that provides best-in-class efficiency and it is quite suitable for couples and bachelors. It has an 8-wash program that is best for every type of fabric and has a 720 RPM spin speed that helps in fast drying.





It is a specially designed program for smaller lightly soiled loads which is perfect for gym clothes. The high voltage fluctuations prevent damage to electrical components. It is one of the best automatic washing machines in this price range. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,590.







