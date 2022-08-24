5 Star Washing Machines: Get Familiar With Best Samsung, IFB, and LG Washing Machine in India

5 star Washing Machines: Washing machines are one of the essential parts of every home, they are available in different modes like semi-automatic, front load, top load fully automatic washing machines. An energy-efficient product will be the best choice and 5 star washing machine offers the same.





Picking a 5 star rating product is good, especially for the long run as these appliances will cut down the electricity consumption to low which is also good for the environment and for your bills too. If you are looking for the same, then check out the 5 star washing machines from top brands like Samsung, IFB, Whirlpool, LG, and more. Select the best one.







LG 7 Kg Front Load Washing Machine









LG washing machine is fully automatic and offers the best quality wash with better energy savings and also consumes less water. It is a 7 KG capacity washing machine which is best for 3-4 family members.





As it is 5 star product, it helps to save more electricity as compared to others. The 1200 RPM high spin speed helps the drying and it has more than 10 wash programs for every fabric. The LG Inverter Direct Drive technology cuts down the energy consumption and enhances washing performance with durability.

LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 29,990.







Samsung 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Machine





This Samsung Washing machine comes with better savings on energy and provides long-lasting performance. It has several wash programs but the quick wash is one of the best in this busy life. As it comes with 6.5 kg, it is suitable for 3-4 family members.





The wobble technology provides gentle care to the fabrics and the 5 star product will help you to save more energy. It also comes with a child lock to keep it safe from children's activities.

Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,690.







Whirlpool 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine









This Whirlpool washing machine comes with a 3 wash program and it has a 66L of large wash tub with a deep cleaning system that allows more space for clothes. The smartly designed control panel is completely waterproof and it is also equipped with 4 wheels for sliding it with ease.





The super soak technology removes the toughest stain in 25 minutes of soaking and 1400 RPM motor for fast drying and better results.

Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 9,950.







Panasonic 6 Kg Top Loading Washing Machine









Panasonic is one of the leading electronics brands in India and this top load washing machine comes with a 6 kg capacity which is best for bachelors and small families. The 680 RPM higher spin speed reduces the time of drying.





This washing machines with 8 wash program and it comes with Aqua beat wash for thorough cleaning with each wash. The cube tube design creates a magic wash flow for effective wash performance.

Panasonic Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,700.







IFB 6 Kg Front Load Washing Machine









IFB is known best in quality fully automatic washing machines, this 6 kg washing machine comes with 5 Star efficiency for better saving in electricity. The 800 RPM higher spin speed more the drying process faster.





The color of your clothes is safe with an active color protection feature and it also gives a soft wash with hard water.

IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 23,790.





