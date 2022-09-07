TV Under 10000 in India (2022): Best LED, Smart TVs Under Budget

TV Under 10000: Televisions are the must-have appliances for every home, it helps to keep up the entertainment in your relaxing or spare time. If you are planning to buy a TV but budget and space is your constraint, then a TV under 10000 is the best for you. Get all the latest features of your LED and Smart TVs like multiple connectivity options, inbuilt speakers, and more.





There are lots of options under 10000 for TV and different features. These TVs are best for couples and bachelors especially and they also enhance the interior of your living room at a compact size. Choose the best one.





Read More: Check 32 inch Smart TV here.





















This Sansui 24 inch TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity and it is also with an inbuilt 20 W speaker that offers good sound quality. This TV is crafted artfully to produce stunning visuals and captivate viewers with its dynamic design.





You can watch this TV from any angle as it comes with a wide viewing angle and experience immersive and incredible picture quality with 1366x768 resolution and the dynamic color enhancer that produces unmatched vibrancy which makes it one of the best TV under 10000. Sansui TV Price: Rs 9,599.















This 24 inch TV is best for bachelors and couples who are looking for a TV under-budgeted price and have limited space for the same. It has an inbuilt 20 W speaker for better sound quality in this size. The 1 HDMI and 2 USB ports allow you to connect multiple devices like hard drives, setup boxes, and more.





The A+ Grade panel brings out the best vibrant colors and clear motion rate with better images. The super-smooth processor makes multitasking easier and adapts new technologies which make this TV one of the best under 10000. VW TV Price: Rs 5,699.





Read More: Best TV in India here.















Kodak TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connectivity options and has a 20 W speaker for better audio quality. It is loaded with dynamic picture entertainment that dramatically enhances the color gamut and provides a dynamic contrast for improving picture quality.





Its sleek design fits more screens in lesser space and the Kotak TVs are known for their perfect panels which makes them one of the best LED TV under 10000. Kodak TV Price: 8,799.















This TV comes with 178 wide viewing angles and it is backed with amazing smart TV features like Google Voice Search, built-in Chromecast, and Google Play Store to download unlimited OTT apps. This Smart TV comes with an ultra-bright screen for flawless picture quality even in bright rooms.





It is loaded with a 16 W speaker along with Dolby Audio for better sound quality and the A+ HD ready panel ensures that picture quality is crystal clear to make for an immersive viewing experience. iFFALCON TV Price: Rs 9,999.





Read More: Get Familiar with Best Smart TV here.















This Kevin Android TV comes with a powerful processor that makes multitasking easier than ever. The advanced HRDD technology makes the viewing experience remarkable and it comes with HDMI and USB ports for better connectivity options. As it is a smart TV, you can download all the leading OTT apps to watch your favorite content on LED TV.





It is loaded with 20 Watts inbuilt speakers to offer the best quality sound. Kevin TV Price: Rs 8,250.















This smart TV from VW comes with 1 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity and this 32 inch TV is best for bachelors and couples. The A+ Grade panel brings out the best vibrant color with a clear motion rate, with better images.





Smart TV features are screen mirroring, built-in wifi, PC connectivity, and wired headphone control. It has more than 16.7 million colors. It is one of the best 32 inch smart TVs. VW TV Price: Rs 7,999.







Read More: Check out the Best Android TV in India here.















This Hyundai LED TV comes with 178 degrees wide viewing angle and has 2 HDMI and 2 USBs for connecting gaming consoles, hard drives, and more. It comes with an intelligent remote with built-in Bluetooth and other smart features to keep you entertained throughout the day.





This television comes with a movie box that is loaded with more than 20,000 free movies that keep you entertained whenever you get bored which makes it the best TV under 10000. Hyundai LED TV Price: Rs 7,990.

















This Power Guard has some of the best low price LED TV which is loaded with 20 Watts speakers with turbo sound effects. The display comes with a super Luma Ultra bright screen for flawless picture quality even in bright rooms and it is the best LED TV at a low price.





The X-motion clarity brings out every movement beautifully and is more clear. The Bezel-less display gives this TV a more classy look with edge to edge viewing experience. Power Guard TV Price: Rs 8,890.







Read More: Know More about Top LED TVs in India here.















This Kevin 24 inch TV comes with an A+ Grade panel that offers more vibrant colors, a clear motion rate, better images and allows for better clarity, color, and contrast. It also comes with a 178 degrees wide viewing angle that allows you to watch your favorite shows from any angle.





It is loaded with a 50 Watts speaker that provides amazing sound quality. It has 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity of gaming consoles, hard drives, setup boxes, and more. Kevin TV Price: Rs 5,999.















This Karbonn TV comes with 2 HDMI, 2 USB, and 1 VGA port for better connectivity options and it is loaded with 20 Watts speakers with stereo surround sound. Enjoy the finest resolution display under 10000 that makes the entertainment more fun.





The TV is beautifully designed to blend with your house or office and look stunning as it delivers stunning visuals. The A+ Grade panel with dynamic contrast with high brightness makes the viewing experience better. Karbonn LED TV Price: Rs 6,990.





Explore More TV Under 10000 here.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.