Top LED TVs From Samsung, LG, OnePlus, And Redmi TVs: LED TV Prices Inside

Top LED TV Prices: Finding the best LED TV is not an easy task as there are multiple brands available in the market and online that are loaded with multiple features and available in different sizes. The new age television is available with multiple features like smart TVs, better displays, and better sound with Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos.





If you are looking to buy a new TV, then here we have shared some of the top-notch picks which are best suited for small, medium, and large-sized rooms. These LED TVs are available from top brands like Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Mi, and more here. Select as per the budget and room size.





Best LED TV Price List in India

The new-age LED TVs are available with better picture quality and are loaded with multiple features like smart TV, child lock, and more. Grab the best LED TV from here.















Samsung has a wide range of smart and LED TVs, this 32 inch LED TV comes with 2 HDMI and 1 USB port for better connectivity and has 20 Watts of sound output with Dolby digital plus for better sound output. This Samsung TV has smart TV features like screen share, and a content guide and has better display quality with mega contrast with HD picture quality with stylish slim design. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 13,490.















Sony is one of the market leaders in this category. This Sony TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity options. It comes with 20 Watts speakers with Dolby Audio for a superior sound experience.





It is loaded with smart TV features like screen mirroring, voice search, Google Play, and Chromecast, and you can download OTT apps for unlimited entertainment at home via this Sony TV. Sony LED TV Price: Rs 63,990.







Mi is one of the fastest-growing electronics brands in India and this Mi TV is available at an affordable price range. This Mi TV comes with dual band wifi, 2 HDMI, and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. It is loaded with smart TV features like Android 11, universal search, and Chromecast-supported apps like Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and more for unlimited entertainment at home which makes it one of the best LED TV in India. Mi LED TV Price: Rs 24,999.







This OnePlus LED TV comes with a 4K ultra HD bezel-less design and is available with multiple connectivity options. The 24 Watts sound with Dolby Audio brings out the best audio experience. The display comes with 1 billion colors with Gamma Engine for a better viewing experience. This OnePlus LED TV is loaded with smart TV features like Google Assistant, and OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, and is supported by Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, and more. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 32,999.















Redmi LED TV comes with full HD resolution having 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity options. The 20 Watts speakers with Dolby Audio bring out a superior audio experience. Redmi TV display comes with an A+ Grade display with a Vivid picture Engine with ultra-bright screen for a better viewing experience which makes it one of the best TVs in India. Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 23,999.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.