Top Brands With LED TV Prices: Speculate And Activate Home Entertainment

Latest LED TV Price In India: TVs occupy the warmest room in our homes. Whether it's a housewarming party or a family reunion, we all love watching movies together on Smart TV. When it comes to picking the best TV, we get confused about choosing the right one that meets our needs in the expected price range. If you are one of them, don’t worry! we are here to help you. Nowadays, the most popular TV in demand is LED TVs which offer exceptional picture quality, allowing you to watch your favorite movies, shows, and sports programs in HD resolution.





So, without any doubt, you can go with smart LED TVs, and choose from various sizes. If you are looking for a television for a small space, you should go with 24 inches to 32 inches smart TV and if you have enough space to decorate your living room you can choose from 40 inches to 65-inch smart TV. Here you will all the premium options in your budget range, you will find the TV under 10000, the best TV under 20000, and the best TV under 50000.





Top Brands With LED TV Prices





Best LED TV Under 10000: Top Choices

Below we have listed a few best TV under 10000 that will offer you the best viewing experience at a very reasonable price.





Kodak 32 inch LED TVs come with dynamic picture enhancement, which dramatically enhances the color gamut and provides a dynamic contrast improving the picture quality.

Their ultra-thin bezel is specially designed for Indian households to fit more screens into less space, giving you that big-picture experience. Kodak 32 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 7,499.





Westinghouse 32 inch LED TV has a bright display that enhances each scene’s brightness and contrast levels so you can view the colored elements on the screen in vivid detail.

This smart TV uses the Amlogic chipset powered by a quad-core CPU and GPU, which delivers a clock speed of up to 1.4 GHz. Westinghouse 32 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 8,999.







Power Guard 24 inch LED TV Cloud OS experience built-in brings together your favorite streaming content on the home screen.

Choose from a vast catalog of movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more. Power Guard LED TV Price: Rs 8,999.





Best TV Under 20000: Popular Picks

Here you are going to explore all the best-performed TVs with their prices and specifications. Get these smart LED TV under 20000 only.





TCL 40 inch LED TVs give you chance to enjoy a viewing experience that is 2X the clarity of standard HD TVs. The stereo surrounding audio quality ensures that you enjoy a lifelike audio-visual experience.



This smart tv provides unlimited movies, TV series, variety shows, cartoons, and sports resources for you to enjoy non-stopped entertainment with your beloved family. TCL LED TV Price: Rs 17,990.







Kodak smart TV featuring a sleek bezel-less design, this elegant TV lends any living space a sophisticated touch.



This LED TV is integrated with an Android Operating System to provide content from anywhere in the world. Kodak LED TV Price: Rs 19,999.



Immerse yourself in a new experience with OnePlus 32 inch LED TV’s bezel-less design. It has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene.



Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your smart TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 14,999.







Best TV Under 50000: First Choice

Check out best-seller smart TVs from well-known brands. You will get all the latest TVs under 50000 only.





LG LED TVs now feature a slimmer design & minimal bezel that completes your home interior and my profile for personalized content recommendations.



This smart TV has an α5 Gen5 AI Processor that enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience. LG LED TV Price: Rs 48,490.







Samsung LED TVs have powerful 4K upscaling ensuring you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love.



You'll also experience more lifelike color expressions due to smart TV’s sophisticated color-mapping technology. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 47,990.





Experience exquisite detail and texture on Sony Full HD TV. Clear Audio+ fine tunes smart TV sound offers an immersive, emotionally enriching experience that seems to surround you.

This Sony LED TV brings your movies and music to life and easily controls your smart TV and Set Top Box with one single remote. Sony LED TV Price: Rs 45,000.





Mi LED TV is built-in with Chromecast that effortlessly casts photos, videos, and music from your favorite device to the TV.

This smart TV has high-quality audio to take you in with truly immersive technology from Dolby and a bezel-less full-screen to experience a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor. Mi LED TV Price: Rs 40,999.





FAQ: LED TV Prices





What is the price of LED TVs?

LED TV prices vary depending on the technology used in the product, the features and the brand. You can easily find entry-level and premium televisions here.





Which TV is better LED or LCD?

LED TVs are more energy efficient than LCD TV because these models use light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for the backlight.





What meaning LED TV?

The LED TV is a type of LCD TV that uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to backlight the screen instead of cold-cathode fluorescent lights (CCFLs) used in standard LCD TVs.





Is smart TV and LED TV the same?

Your Smart TV is essentially an internet-connected LED TV with the ability to seamlessly connect to various portable devices!











Explore more LED TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.