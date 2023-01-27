The 7 Best TV: Smart TV, LED TV, And 4K TV To Activate Your Home Entertainment

Finding the best TV in India on the market is difficult because everyone has different needs, but looking for the best option based on your price range and smart TV reviews makes it easy to narrow down your search. High end LED TV offers the best image quality, but it is also expensive. So if you want something cheaper, you'll have to sacrifice some features, but most 4k TV is good enough for most content. It also depends on what content you watch and where you plan to place it. If you watch a lot of 4K HDR content, you may want a high-quality television, but if you just want to watch the news on your cable box in a dark room, you can opt for a slightly more affordable smart LED TV.





Here we have bought some smart TV, LED TV, and 4K TV and classified them on the basis of price, display, smart TV reviews, and on more features to make your buying decision easier and happier.





7 Best TV In India On The Basis Of Your Needs









Below you will explore the 7 best TVs from all the ranges that will present you with smart features in your budget range.





Best Value For Money TV - Acer 55 inches LED TV - 37% off

Acer smart TV offers you a 4K ultra HD display to experience clearer and sharper picture quality. This smart LED TV has 3 HDMI ports to connect the latest gaming consoles, set-top boxes, & Blu-ray players, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives & other USB devices.



Acer TV offers 60 watts, and HiFi speakers, with Dolby Atmos to give you chance to experience perfect crispy dialogues at home. Acer 55 Inch TV Price: Rs 29,999.







Best Cheap TV - Mi 40 inches LED TV - 27% off

Mi TV comes with an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio, so there's more room for your entertainment. This smart TV has an immersive design with a wider viewing angle that takes you across the horizon with each scene.





Wake your smart LED TV in under 5 seconds and ensure you stay on track with your favorite content. Mi 40 Inch TV Price: Rs 21,999.







Best Lower Mid Range TV - Samsung 43 inches 4K TV - 41% off

Samsung smart TV has a crystal 4K display with a billion true colors that go beyond regular FHD with 4x more pixels.



This smart LED TV is crafted with an effortless minimalistic style from every angle and a boundless design that sets new standards. Samsung 43 Inch TV Price: Rs 30,990.







Best Mid Range TV - OnePlus 55 inches 4K LED Smart TV - 28% Off

OnePlus smart TV 55 inches presents you with multi-connectivity features like 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

With other smart features, you will enjoy android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. OnePlus 55 Inch TV Price: Rs 42,999.







Best Upper Mid Range TV - LG 55 Inch LED TV - 41% off

LG TV has a processor that recognizes the quality of the original content and optimizes its clarity and sharpness. Their smart features keep everything in one place, monitor, and control home devices directly from the LG ThinQ AI TV.



This LED TV has an α7 Gen3 processor 4K that delivers spectacular viewing and sound experience by enhancing content sources. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 46,990.







Best Home Theater TV - Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K TV - 42% off

The advanced imaging technology of this Sony TV allows you to view bright and vivid colors. This smart TV supports Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience.

With the smart home features, adjust lighting and control connected devices. Moreover, a classy stand with cable MGMT makes this smart LED TV look more luxurious. Sony 55 Inch TV Price: Rs 57,990.









Overall Best TV - Sony Bravia 65 inches LED TV - 46% off

This Sony Bravia TV features Google TV, watchlist, voice search, Google play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, with additional features Apple Airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa display.

Sony LED TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution making them clearer, more vibrant, and more natural. 65 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 75,990.





Notable Mentions





Sony TV Vs OnePlus TV: The OnePlus TV is an impressive smart TV overall in the sense of budget but in features, it is quite less than Sony smart LED TV for most users. If you can stretch your budget a bit, the Sony TV is a better choice overall.





Samsung TV Vs Redmi TV: Both smart TVs are better features wise which makes them the best TV in India. But if you consume streaming platforms, it is worth spending a little extra for the Samsung TV. And if you're simply looking for an affordable 4K TV, then the Redmi TV is your best option right now.





Conclusion For Best TV

Considering all the factors mentioned in this best TV in India comparison, it's safe to say that all smart TV manufacturers offer smart LED TV that is very satisfying. It doesn't play a role in making a bad choice if you choose one or the other. All LED TV can offer excellent pictures, a very satisfying and good-looking smart TV platform, and various user-friendly features.





FAQ: Best TV





1. Which TV is better for Android?

The Sony Bravia is the overall best TV (Android) on this list. This 4K TV is equipped with a UHD display, it also offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels for impressive picture quality.





2. Is LG better than Samsung?

In general, both brands offer competitive features, with LG pricing their smart LED TVs at a slightly lower cost. However, Samsung TV can beat LG in kitchen appliances, and conversely, he could beat Samsung in the laundry room.







3. Is Sony a better TV than Samsung?

Samsung TVs have a picture quality comparable to Sony TVs, and in general, they're pretty competitive with each other.





4. Which TV screen is best for the eyes?

When it comes to the best TV with respect to minimal impact on your eyes, the blue emission rate of OLED display is 50% lower than the standard set by the International Electrotechnical Commission, contributing to sleep and eye comfort.









