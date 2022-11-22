The Best TV For 2022: Best Smart TV To Get An Unparalleled Viewing Experience

Best TV For 2022: Smart technology has encapsulated our world and daily lives. From uplifting viewing experience to excellent audio, Smart technology has climbed many steps to make your lives much better. When it comes to television, having a full-fledged guide that can make you familiar with the best smart TVs is a good way to match your requirements with what’s available in the market.





If you will enquire, you will find that the best brands in the TV segment are Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and many more. Along with multi-brands, there’re different variants of Smart TVs like OLED TV, mini LED TV, QD-LED TV, etc, that can be considered if you’re seeking something latest from modern technology.





For budget-constraint people, there’re options like Smart TV under 20000, TV Under 30000, TV sets under 10000, LED TV under 50000, Smart TV Under 40000, and so on. Along with this, the offered smart TVs also come with varied screen sizes and features. In short, you have a lot to look at. So let’s start this journey and see which smart TV will interest you the most:





Best TV For 2022





We’re going to start with some of the finest smart TVs available online right now. Take a look at some of the best TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, and many more:













The screen size of this LG smart LED TV is 32 inches, making it ideal for a small bedroom, study, or living room. With a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, this LG HD TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. In addition to this, the offered LG TV has a powerful α5 Gen 5 AI processor and is available with an in-built Alexa.





Why Buy This?





Bluetooth Surround Ready

Dolby Digital Plus

AI Sound

Slim Look

720p Video Resolution





LG Smart TV Price: Rs 15,990



Hisense comes up with this 55 inch TV that comes in black color and stylish design. The offered Smart TV has 4 HDMI ports along with 2 USB ports for seamless connectivity to your laptops and phones. In addition to this, the offered Hisense TV comes with a bezel-less floating display design and is available with an in-built light sensor.





Why Get This?





Dolby Atmos & DTS

Game Mode Pro

Fire TV OS

Alexa Voice Remote

Floating glass display





Hisense Smart TV Price: Rs 54,990









For people who are looking for the best TV, this 55 inch smart TV from Samsung is an excellent option to go with. This Samsung smart TV has a remarkable refresh rate of 120 Hz and is available with a QLED display panel. Along with this, the offered Samsung TV comes with powerful speakers and is known for its features like voice assistant, PC mode, and vivid picture engine. With the ability to stream from internet applications like Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, etc, this Samsung TV has 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.





USP Of This TV:





Slim Fit Wall Mount

Adjustable Stand

Dual LED

Solar Cell Remote

Motion Sensor





Samsung TV Price: Rs 83,190









Sony, being a prime brand, offers this humungous 55 inch smart TV that comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. The offered Sony LED TV comes with an X1 4K processor and is versed with an open baffle speaker. Along with this, the offered Sony TV has voice search capabilities along with support for different internet services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Google Play, and many more.





Pros Of Purchasing This:





4K HDR

LIVE color

Motionflow XR 100

Clear Phase

Dolby Audio Support





Sony TV Price: Rs 63,990













TCL, as a brand, has recently emerged as one of the most popular ones vis-a-vis best TVs in India. In the same line, explore this 40 inch smart TV from TCL that comes in black color and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Ensuring seamless connectivity with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, this TCL TV comes with a 64-bit quad-core processor and 1 GB RAM. Known for its slim design and an A+ grade display panel, this TCL TV has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees.





Reasons To Buy:





FHD (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution)

iPQ Engine

Dolby Audio

Google Assistant

Integrated Speaker





TCL TV Price: Rs 17,990











Redmi is another popular brands amongst the popular smart TVs in India. For instance, check out this impeccable 50 inch TV from Redmi that supports a number of internet applications like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, and many more. Along with this, the offered Redmi TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a LED display panel, which ensures an enthralling video experience. The viewing angle of this Redmi TV is 178 degrees, making it ideal for a large room.





Why Consider This?





3 HDMI Ports

2 USB Ports

Vivid Picture Engine

Latest PatchWall

Smart Recommendations

In-built Chromecast





Redmi TV Price: Rs 32,999









Seeking the best TV for your home that also falls under your budget? Why not select this 55 inch smart TV from Kodak that is known for its capability to support different internet services like Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player, Hotstar, YouTube, and many others? With the ability to provide an ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution, this Kodak TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.





Why Choose This?





A+ Grade Display Panel

Display Mirroring

Poweful Speakers

HDR 10

DTS TrueSurround Sound

Android 10 Interface





Kodak TV Price: Rs 29,999









When on the hunt for the best TV in India, we shouldn’t forget the affordable options. Like this Vu smart TV, which comes with a handsome screen size of 50 inches and is known for its anti-glare properties. Moreover, this Vu TV is appreciated for its features like AI picture booster, Dolby vision, dialog clarity, and unmatched viewing experience. The offered 50 inch smart TV comes with a response time of 8 ms and has a powerful in-built sound system.





Why Buy This?





State-Of-Art Aesthetics

Google Official Android OS

64-bit Quad-Core Processor

2 GB RAM

Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels





Vu TV Price: Rs 29,999









And since we are taking all possible options for best TVs, how can we miss this 43 inch smart TV from OnePlus. Available in black color, this OnePlus TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, ensuring soothing connectivity. Versed with modern smart features like Android TV 11, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, and many others, this 43 inch TV has an image contrast ratio of 5000:1.







Highlights Of This TV:





AI-backed Visuals

Bezel-less Frame

Smart Volume Control

Sleep Detection

OxygenPlay 2.0





OnePlus TV Price: Rs 24,999









Look out for this 50 inch smart TV from Acer that comes in black color and has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. You can easily connect this Acer TV to your laptop/PC, smartphone, and tablet using the 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. In addition to this, the offered Acer smart TV is versed with top-notch high-fidelity speakers that come with 5 sound modes namely movie, music, standard, news, and sports.





Why Get This?





Blue Light Reduction

16GB Storage And 2 GB RAM

64bit Quad-Core Processor

Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine

Dynamic Signal Calibration





Acer TV Price: Rs 27,999









Check out this affordable smart TV from Toshiba that comes with an A+ grade display panel and is known for its bezel-less design. The offered Toshiba TV comes with a 20W powerful stereo speakers and quad-core processors. Available with an A+ grade display panel, this Toshiba Android TV is versed with a REGZA picture engine and is appreciated for its smooth motion. Available with 8 GB RAM, this Toshiba TV also has a color re-master feature.





Why Buy This?





Comes with a Game Mode and Sports Mode

Android TV 11+

True-To-Life Pictures

1920x1080 Pixels Resolution

8 ms of Response Time





Toshiba TV Price: Rs 19,990





