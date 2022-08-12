Smart TV Prices 2022: Best Smart TVs From Brands like LG, OnePlus, Mi, Etc; Get The Latest Price List Here

TVs are one of the essential purchases for every home and the demand for the same is not going to recede even in the new age of smartphones. After all day of work, we still want a big screen television for our daily dose of entertainment. A number of brands like LG, OnePlus, Redmi, Mi, etc bring the television with smart functionality and power chipset for a better viewing experience.





Here we are giving you the best smart TV prices 2022 here, you can also check out the smart TVs under 20000, and smart TVs under 30000 here. While keeping in mind the far-reaching segments of types of TVs on the market, here are the best LED TVs. select from the top brands with the size and budget that suits you. Grab the best one.







LG (43 inches) Smart LED TV





LG is one of the leading electronics brands. This LG 43 inch TV comes with 4K Ultra HD and it has 2 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting the gaming console, setup box, and more. It is available in a slim design, LED display, and Quad Core Processor with a 1-year warranty from manufacturer ends.

This 43 inch smart TV is loaded with smart features like built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, unlimited OTT App support, and more. Also, enjoy a better gaming experience with 60 hertz of refresh rate.

LG 43 inch TV Price: Rs 31,990.

Vu 32 inch Smart LED TV











This Vu smart TV comes with 178 degrees wide viewing angle and 2 HDMI and USB ports for better connectivity. It has a 20 W in-built speaker with boost bass for a better audio experience. The smart features allow you to access all OTT apps along with screen mirroring.





It has an A+ high bright panel with natural color enhancer with night vision and gaming mode with noise reduction for a live viewing experience. It comes with a 64 bit Quad Core processor with 1GB RAM for smooth operations which makes it one of the best LED TVs on our list.

Vu 32 inch TV Price: Rs 12,999.







OnePlus 55 inch LED Smart Android TV









This OnePlus smart TV comes with a 4K ultra HD display with a 178-degree guide viewing angle with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. It has an in-built 30-watt speaker with Dolby audio for better sound quality along with a 1-year warranty from manufacturer ends.





The Android 10 TV smart features have OnePlus Connect 2.0, gaming, and kids mode, and support all OTT apps with 1 billion colors for a better viewing experience. It is one of the best Android TV from OnePlus, a trusted brand.

OnePlus 55 inch TV Price: Rs 44,999.







Redmi 32 inch Smart TV









Redmi is one of the fastest-growing electronics brands in India, this 32 inch LED TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports with Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity. It has 20 Watt powerful stereo speakers with Dolby audio for a complete entertainment experience.





The 64-bit powerful Quad Core Processor with 1 GB RAM makes the experience smoother. The HD-ready display provides incredible clarity and sharp imaging for ensuring the entertainment is a visual delight.

Redmi 32 inch TV Price: Rs 12,999.







Samsung Smart LED TV (43 inch)











Samsung is a reputed brand in India, This 43 inch smart TV comes with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for better connectivity. The display offers a 4K Ultra HD view with 1 billion colors. It has 20 Watts powerful speakers with Dolby Digital Plus for better sound quality.





The smart TV features support all OTT apps, with a universal guide, and mirror screening. Experience the clear picture with the motion Xcelerator. This Samsung TV comes with a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer's end.

Samsung 43 inch TV Price: Rs 32,490.







Mi 55 inch Smart Android TV











This MI LED TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for battery connectivity. It has 40 Watts in build speakers with smart TV features like Patchwall 4 with IMDB integration, kids mode with parental lock, and supports all OTT apps.





The Quad Core A55 processor with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage provides a smoother experience. The display adjusts the screen brightness based on the ambient light for a personalized viewing experience. The Google Assistant allows you to search everything with one click.

Mi 55 inch TV Price: Rs 44,999.







Check out more deals on Smart TV Prices 2022 on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.