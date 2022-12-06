Smart TV Price List In India: Choose Entertainment Over Boring Life

Smart TV Price List In India: A television brings the entire family together and keeps them entertained. The new model of TVs demands a high price and not everyone wants to shed that amount of money. Well! If you are looking to purchase a smart TV within your budget then get here familiar with the price list of the best smart TVs. There are options ranging from HD Ready, all the way to 4K resolutions, along with sizes ranging anywhere between 32 inches to 55 inches.

The main advantage of smart TVs is that you can access many channels offering TV shows, movies, and music without having to connect a TV antenna or subscribe to cable/satellite service. Some smart TVs also offer web browsing, gaming, and access to compatible media content stored on your computer.





Best Smart TV Price In India: Leading Choices

Below we have picked a few best performed smart TV with prices to ease your search for the best TV.





Immerse yourself in a new experience with OnePlus’s bezel-less design. It has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene.



Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your OnePlus TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus 32 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 14,999.





Sony TV is coming with amazing features like Google TV, watchlist, Ok Google, Google Play, Chromecast, built-In mic, BRAVIA CAM support, and video call.

This smart TV is coming with additional features like Apple airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa. This TV automatically switches into the game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. Sony 55 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 85,490.





Mi TV comes with an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio, there's more room for your entertainment.





This smart TV has an immersive design with a wider viewing angle that takes you across the horizon with each scene. Wake your TV in under 5 seconds and ensure you stay on track with your favorite content. Mi 40 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 19,999.





Acer TV is coming in a 4K Ultra HD view, 60-hertz refresh rate, and 178 degrees wide viewing angle to make your entertainment experience fabulous.





This smart TV has amazing features like Android TV 11, Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in with a voice-controlled smart remote. It has also Dual band wifi, 2 way Bluetooth, and HDMI ports 2.1 x 3 to connect a personal computer, laptop, set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console. Acer 50 Inch Smart TV PriceL: Rs 28,999.







With this Redmi TV experience, incredible clarity and sharp imaging ensure your entertainment is a visual delight.





Riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. This smart TV has parental control and universal search to find age-appropriate content. Redmi 43 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 20,999.







People Also Ask:





Can smart TV be used without the internet?

Yes, you can use a smart TV without the internet but it's harder to access the content you want, especially from streaming apps that won't work without an internet connection.





Is smart TV cheaper than cable?

Streaming TV is a cheaper alternative in the long term, however, price increases tend not to be as severe with streaming services as they are with cable TV.





Which screen type is best for TV?

QLED screens are last longer, larger, and not susceptible to burn-in. It is more affordable than OLED and 50 to 100 times brighter than LCDs. It is 2X more energy-efficient than OLED TVs.









