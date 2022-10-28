Smart TV Buying Guide 2022: How To Pick ‘The One’ From The Best Smart TVs In India?

Smart TV Buying Guide 2022: If you’re seeking the best TV in India and have no idea where to start, you have come to the right page. Today, modern tech has reached a point where even TVs with low prices can appear good, exhibiting high performance. Amidst all this, if anyone is seriously looking for tips and tricks that can help them select the best smart TV in India, the quest can become really daunting. Right from screen sizes, where you have 55 inch TVs, 43 inch TVs, 32 inch TVs, 24 inch TVs, and so on, there’re TVs with price ranges, like Smart TV Under 20000, TV under 10000, Smart 4K TVs under 30000, Smart TVs under 50000, there’re plenty of alternatives to look from.





Some of the main aspects to be considered while buying a smart TV are:

Screen Size

Type Of Display

Video Resolution

Refresh Rate

Audio Experience

Connectivity

Budget





However, choosing the right smart TV is easily said than done. Selecting the features, screen size, and various other aspects and then balancing each with your budget can really baffle you and make you choose something that will be not the right choice for you. So, to ensure that you don’t make a bad choice, we have compiled this smart TV buying guide that will help you make the right purchase decision.





Smart TV Buying Guide 2022: Step 1 Screen Size

This one is a sitter! A lot of people tend to make the mistake of choosing the wrong size TV that not suits their home decor. So before buying a smart tv firstly you should consider how many people in your family typically watch at once and where you're going to put your new set. Then pick the largest screen size that will fit comfortably into your sweet spot and your budget.





Second, how close you are going to sit to the TV, the distance between the sitting space and the TV will be three times more than the height of the screen for HD and just 1.5 times the screen height for 4K Ultra HD. Moreover, between 55 inch to 65-inch size is a better option for 5 - 6 member families.





Smart TV Buying Guide 2022: Step 2 Type Of Display

LCD, LED, QLED, and OLED are some of the most common terms you hear while choosing the best TV. In old TVs typically you will find LED or LCD screen that gives you an option in the mid-price range. But in modern TVs, you will get QLED or OLED screens that are usually priced on the higher side but offer you the best view experience.





QLED comes out on top to deliver a higher brightness, longer lifespan, larger screen sizes, lower price tags, and no risk of burn-in. OLED, on the other hand, has a better viewing angle, deeper black levels, uses less power, is a killer for gaming, and might be better for your health.





Smart TV Buying Guide 2022: Step 3 Video Resolution

Video Resolution is simply the physical number of columns and rows of pixels creating the display. The more the resolution of a TV and the content being watched is, the clear and livelier it will be. For a very long time, full HD TV was the standard type of TV and is still the most common resolution in TVs.





But nowadays, you will more options for video resolutions like HD, Full HD, 4K, and 8K, but there is not enough 8K content to make them a viable option. So can consider HD or 4K The HD TVs have a resolution of 1920x1080 while the 4K is equivalent to 3840x2160 pixels, meaning 4K TVs have four-time the pixels as the HD TVs.

Smart TV Buying Guide 2022: Step 4 Refresh Rate

Refresh rate is the number of times per second a TV refreshes its image and it basically mentioned and measured in Hertz. Most TVs refresh at 60, and some midrange, and higher-end models at 120. A higher number of hertz or a higher refresh rate means you get more pictures per second adequately which makes an increasingly smoother picture display on the screen.





Moreover, a 120 Hz TV has some benefits over a 60 Hz TV, but most people will not notice the difference. A 120 Hz TV will display 120 Hz content as intended but there's not much of this. It may also show 24 Hz movies with smoother motion and reduce motion blur for some people.





Smart TV Buying Guide 2022: Step 5 Audio Experience

Sound quality is as important as picture quality when it comes to purchasing a TV, without good quality sound you are not to enjoy whatever you are watching. In the market, you will have sound options like mono sound, stereo sound, Dolby sound, and 5.1 sound to give you a better audio experience.





Mono is the most basic of sound formats outputs, even on a modern television with two speakers, both speakers will give you the same sounds. A stereo format allows the separation of sounds between the left and right speakers to give you full enjoyment. And Dolby Digital is the preferred multi-channel audio standard for digital cable terminals. so, choosing a Dolby or stereo sound will be the best choice for better sound quality.





Smart TV Buying Guide 2022: Step 6 Connectivity

Most best TVs now have built-in wifi and ethernet ports to connect your smart TVs to the internet. TVs nowadays come with HDMI CEC support, which ensures that you can connect audio products through HDMI as well.





But you mainly need an HDMI and USB port on your TV. find a TV with HDMI 2.0 or HDMI 2.1 instead of HDMI 1.4 for wider compatibility. Also, HDMI 2.0 and above get you higher resolution and faster frame rates.







Smart TV Buying Guide 2022: Step 7 Budget

Choosing the best smart TV under budget is not an easy task, a smart TV with most of the latest features at an affordable price is a very big concern for every person who is willing to buy a smart TV at the lowest price.





Well! We understand your concern and to make your purchasing decision right here we have listed a few best performed smart TV from the range 10000, 20000, 30000, and so on to make your entertainment time enjoyable without burning a hole in your pocket.





