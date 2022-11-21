Samsung TVs Vs LG TVs: Which Is Best? A Comprehensive Guide To Best Smart TVs

Samsung TV vs LG TV: Smart TVs are today’s entertainment boxes. You can stream internet applications, you can connect with a Dish cable, can play games, can navigate through the web, and do a lot more using a Smart TV. When talking about the best Smart TVs, two brands generally stand ahead of the rest in the market. These are LG and Samsung. Both exist in the market for quite some time now. People love to purchase Samsung TVs and LG TVs owing to the trust these brands have built over the years.





So, it is quite likely for people seeking the best smart tv to get baffled between Samsung or LG TV, and hence, we have come up with some of the finest purchase options available online in India:







Samsung TVs Vs LG TVs: A Guide On Best Smart TVs





Looking for a smart TV? Checked out all options on the web? Still not able to make the decision?





Don’t worry, as we have listed down some of the most popular and highly sold smart TVs from Samsung and LG so that you can explore the most feasible options available online. Take a look and make your purchase worth it:





Best Samsung TVs In India





Here, we have jotted down some of the best Samsung TVs in India that can be purchased online. These Samsung TVs can be easily considered in the list of Best Smart TVs in India, so keep reading and pick the most-suited purchase options online:









Samsung brings to you this outstanding 55 inch smart LED TV that comes with an ultra HD display panel. The offered Samsung TV is appreciated for its bezel-less design and is appreciated for its UHD dimming, auto game mode, and a refresh rate of 50 Hz. Moreover, the offered Samsung smart TV comes with a crystal 4K processor and is known for its contrast enhancer, film mode, adaptive sound, Dolby Digital Plus feature, and Q-symphony. Samsung TV Price: Rs 46,999.









Check out this 43 inch Samsung TV that is known to support popular internet applications like Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and YouTube. Flaunting its seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, this Samsung smart TV has powerful speakers that are backed by Dolby Digital Plus feature. Moreover, the offered Samsung TV is known to offer breathtaking 4K video resolution and for its capability to connect your PC/laptop to the television screen easily. Samsung TV Price: Rs 30,990.









Purchase this 32 inch Samsung TV that comes in a glossy black finish. Available with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, this Samsung Smart TV comes in the 8.3 x 73.2 x 43.9 cm dimension and weighs around 3.8 kg. Available at a whopping discount during the Amazon sale, this 32 inch smart TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Known for providing a 1366 x 768 pixels resolution, this Samsung TV comes with a LED display panel. Samsung TV Price: Rs 13,490.





Best LG TVs In India





Under this segment, we have listed some of the best LG TVs that are available for purchase online. These LG TVs are available in varied screen sizes and are known for their specific features like durability, superior performance, bezel-less design, reliability, Dolby digital, vivid visual experience, and many more. So, take a quick glimpse and decide which one goes with your budget smoothly:









Don’t miss this full HD smart LED TV from LG that comes in a dark iron gray color. The offered LG smart TV has 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. Known for its refresh rate of 50 Hz, this LG TV is appreciated for its dynamic color enhancer and wide viewing angle. In addition to this, the offered LG LED TV has a quad-core processor that ensures noise elimination and a dynamic balance between contrast and brightness. LG TV Price: Rs 34,990.









For those who are seeking one of the best Smart TVs in India, this one from LG is the perfect option to go with. Available with a 55 inch screen, this LG TV has 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, which ensures its uninterrupted connectivity. The offered LG smart TV is available with a 4K ultra HD LED display and is known for supporting different internet applications like Netflix, Prime, Hotstar, SonyLIV, and many more. Moreover, this LG TV comes in the ‎8.7 x 124.4 x 72.6 cm dimension and weighs around 14.3 kg. LG TV Price: Rs 48,490.









If Samsung TV vs LG TV is happening, how can we leave this 32 inch TV from LG behind? Available in a dark iron gray color, this LG TV has a refresh rate of 50 Hz and is available with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. The offered LG TV comes with a slim LED backlight module and is available in the 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 cm dimension. Along with this, the offered LG TV supports internet applications like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Apple TV, etc. LG TV Price: Rs 13,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.