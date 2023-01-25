Samsung 55 Inch TVs That Offers An Unrivalled Viewing Experience

Samsung 55 Inch TVs: We know considering the best TV is not easy as there are many things to notice including screen size, display type, sound quality, and many more. Which one of the major factors to think about is your space, if your television area allows you to go with a 55 inch Samsung smart TV without thinking a sec go with it. These Samsung 55 inch TVs are appreciated for their sleek design, better sound quality, great viewing experience, and high performance.





So, if you want to bring this stylish and high-performance Samsung TV and are willing to know more about it then you are at the right place. Here we have sniffed a few best Samsung 55 inch smart TV models with LED TV price and their features to make your pick valuable.





Samsung 55 Inch TVs: Top Picks









Scroll down to know more about Samsung 55 inch 4K smart TV. You will get all details about their major features, specifications, and prices.





Samsung 55 inches Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 32% off

Samsung 55 inch smart TV has one million true colors that bring reality to your smasung TV screen with colors represented in their true state. As real as it gets!!



This Samsung LED TV reproduces a movie's color tone, brightness, and other visual features with the greatest fidelity. Samsung TV Price: Rs 47,990.







Samsung 55 inches Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 33% off

The ultimate 4K UHD TV experience is here! With Samsung 55 inch TV that has spectacular detail in 4K resolution, an impressive Air Slim design, and thunderous Q-Symphony sound.

Samsung smart TV has a clean and elegant design that brings you to the purest picture. Crafted with effortless minimalism from every angle and a limitless design that sets new standards. Samsung TV Price: Rs 46,990.







Samsung 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 50% Off

Samsung 55 inch smart TV features a 4K ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This Samsung smart TV has multiple connectivity options like 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console, 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 1 audio output, and 1 RF slot.

This Samsung 55 inch 4K smart TV will enhance your gaming experience with the ultimate display quality. You can enjoy a 178-degree wide viewing angle, PurColor, HDR 10+, HDR, HLG, contrast enhancer, and auto motion plus. Samsung TV Price: Rs 49,650.





Samsung 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 35% off

With Samsung 55 inch TV feel every shade of color as intended. Samsung LED TV 55 inch has powerful 4K upscaling that ensures you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love.

Samsung smart TV has a different level of UHD with advanced phosphor technology. Immerse yourself in the picture with one billion shades of color. Samsung TV Price: Rs 58,460.





Samsung 55 inches 4K Smart QLED TV - 39% off

Samsung 55 inch 4K smart TV gives you chance to re-decorate your place anytime with the magnetic bezels that come in different shapes and colors.



Samsung 55 inch smart TV uniquely allows LED TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for better surround effect. Samsung TV Price: Rs 87,990.





FAQ: Samsung 55 Inch TVs





1. Is LG or Samsung TV better?

If you prefer a brighter picture, Samsung smart TVs with QLED displays are the way to go. However, if you want a better contrast ratio and wider viewing angle, we recommend an LG TV with an OLED display.





2. What is the price of a 55 inch Samsung TV?

Samsung TV price 55 inch depends on the model which you desire to get.





3. Which brand is better for smart TV?

Samsung TVs are amazing smart TV that delivers fantastic picture quality.





4. Is Sony TV or Samsung TV better?

Samsung LED TVs have comparable picture quality to Sony TVs and are generally quite competitive. A big difference is that Samsung offers better gaming performance, but if you don't need it, both brands are good choices.









