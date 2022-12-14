Redmi TV Vs OnePlus TV: Ensure A Smart Viewing Experience With Flaky Dialogues

Redmi TV Vs OnePlus TV: The OnePlus TV is posing a threat to the Redmi TV in India which has been in the market for a long time and is relatively well known to the people. Both OnePlus LED TV and Redmi LED TV are synonymous with low-cost products, but the latter belongs more to the category of products that are available at reasonable prices while offering popular features on them.





At some points, the OnePlus smart TV comes first and at some point, Redmi smart TV wins the battle but that doesn't mean anyone is bad or good. Well! To make your purchasing decision easier and right, here we have compared both televisions on some basic points. This smart TV buying guide will help you to see the differences between smart TV prices, displays, audio, connectivity, software, performance, and other aspects.





Redmi TV Vs OnePlus TV: Which has the better display and design?

Both TVs are having good ratings in smart TV reviews. Design-wise, both smart TVs are similar, thanks to a non-curved screen, metal frame, and ultra-slim bezels.





However, the Redmi TV is no slouch either, given its HDR10-certified 4K LED display and picture-enhancing Vivid Picture Engine technology.





In comparison, the OnePlus TV comes with a 4K HDR10+ QLED display, Dolby Vision support, and an industry-leading color representation (DCI-P3: 96%, NTSC: 120%).





Redmi TV Vs OnePlus TV: Which has Better Sound?

The Redmi LED TV comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS Tru Sound support as well as Dolby Audio.





The OnePlus LED TV comes with four speakers and dual 10W woofers to offer a total sound output of 50W. The speakers are also supported by Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS-HD audio.





Redmi TV Vs OnePlus TV: Which has Better Software?

The OnePlus Android TV and Redmi Android TV, both run Android 9 Pie-primarily based on Android TV. But there are variations withinside the interfaces.





The Redmi TV has PatchWall UI 3.0, that's loaded with a custom pore and skin intended for quicker get entry to apps and content material from downloaded apps right on the screen.





OnePlus TV has its very own OxygenPlay pores and skin at the TV, that's pretty much like PatchWall UI however it additionally functions with the inventory Android UI, making the whole enjoy clutter-free.





Both Android TVs aid Google Play Store and customers can download apps on them.





Redmi TV Vs OnePlus TV: Which has more connectivity options?

Redmi TV and OnePlus TV both have similar connectivity options. They offer you 2 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 3.5mm to connect your headphones, and Bluetooth 5.0 to connect Bluetooth speakers, earphones, and TWS earphones.





Redmi TV Vs OnePlus TV: Which is more affordable?

The Redmi TV offers television from size 32 inches to 65 inches which are the most common size for house needs. And the price range for these TVs is 12,499 to 59,999rs.





In comparison, OnePlus TVs also manufacture the same sizes but the price is a little bit different from the Redmi TV. They offer TVs from 12,999 to 62,999rs.





Best Redmi TV In India: Top Choice

Below you will get the top Redmi TV options which are well-known models with better features at a lower price range.





Redmi TV has Dolby Vision that brings colors and details onscreen to life, just as the creators intended. Their proprietary engine creates a life-like display with great depth, saturation, and contrast.



This smart LED TV has powerful 30W speakers that give you the impressive, XL Audio experience you've always wanted. Redmi TV Price: Rs 24,999.





Their Hybrid Log-Gamma helps display high-quality visuals and an extended color gamut with HDR.



Redmi Android TV takes your audio experience to a different level altogether, with high-quality surround sound. You can also discover the latest and trending content with features like India's Top 10 today and collections. Redmi TV Price: Rs 29,999.





Redmi smart TV makes it easier to get more from your TV, use your voice to search for shows, control your TV, plan your day, and more.



Their enhanced audio source for an immersive experience in any room. This 65-inch LED TV is a smart and new way for you to control and synchronize all your smart devices at home. Redmi TV Price: Rs 57,999.





Best OnePlus TV In India: Popular Picks

Scroll down to find some best OnePlus TV with their prices and notable features to make your entertainment time more entertaining.





Immerse yourself in a new experience with the OnePlus TV’s bezel-less design. This smart TV has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene.



Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 14,999.





OnePlus smart TV presents you with multi-connectivity features like 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

With other smart features, you will enjoy android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 42,999.





Enjoy immersive viewing with the OnePlus Android TV's bezel-less display that makes it sleek, stylish, and stunning.



With their Dolby vision and Dobly Audio enjoy a full cinematic experience because the OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo, a well-balanced sound profile, and an expansive sound field. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 61,999.









