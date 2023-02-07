OnePlus TV Price List In India ( February 2023 )

OnePlus TV Price List In India: Many of us go through a comparison process to pick the right products for our needs. Right now if you are struggling for the best TV that will not burn a hole in your pocket then OnePlus TVs have something for you. OnePlus brand is basically known for affordable TVs that don’t compromise with features. OnePlus smart LED TVs have one of the advanced Gamma color Magic chips that can output the finest visual quality, no matter what you’re viewing.





These televisions at amazing OnePlus TV prices are going to uplift your listing experience as it is powered by Dolby Atmos for a cinematic sound space right in your living room. It provides detail and clarity and can place sound elements uniquely across the spectrum to provide a surreal surround sound experience.





OnePlus TV Price List In India









Your searches for the OnePlus TV prices are going to stop as we have covered best-seller smart TV models with their prices, specifications, features, and smart TV reviews that will help you to choose the best TV for your sweet spot.





OnePlus 65 inches 4K Android TV - 11% off

Enjoy immersive viewing with the best OnePlus TV in India which has a bezel-less display to make it sleek, stylish, and stunning.

With their Dolby vision and Dobly Audio enjoy a full cinematic experience because the OnePlus smart TV delivers booming stereo, a well-balanced sound profile, and an expansive sound field. 65 Inch OnePlus TV Price: Rs 61,999.







OnePlus 55 inches 4K LED TV - 28% Off

OnePlus TV presents you with multi-connectivity features like 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

At this OnePlus TV price, buying this smart TV will be a great choice. You will enjoy android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. 55 Inch OnePlus TV Price: Rs 42,999.







OnePlus 50-inch 4K Smart TV - 26% off

This best OnePlus TV in India has outstanding features like android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode.



The OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo and a well-balanced sound profile for a cinematic sound experience. This smart LED TV can easily connect to a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console with 3 HDMI ports, and hard drives & other USB devices can connect with 2 USB ports. 50 Inch OnePlus TV Price: Rs 36,999.







OnePlus 43 inches 4K Ultra HD LED TV - 33% off

OnePlus TV 43 inches comes with Alexa and Google assistance to work smartly and buying this smart TV at this OnePlus TV price will be right.



Moreover, this is the best TV that has supported apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment. 43 Inch OnePlus TV Price: Rs 26,999.







OnePlus 32 inches HD Ready Android TV - 25% off

Immerse yourself in a new experience with OnePlus TV 32 inches has a bezel-less design. This smart LED TV has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene.



Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your smart TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. 32 Inch OnePlus TV Price: Rs 14,999.





FAQ: OnePlus TV Price List In India





1. What is special about OnePlus TV?

OnePlus TV lets you enjoy built-in support for Miracast, DLNA, and Chromecast.





2. Is the OnePlus TV U series worth buying?

According to the OnePlus TV price, their smart TV’s U series is decent even when working with lower-resolution content.





3. Is the OnePlus TV good for long-term use?

There is no single reason to buy a OnePlus TV as it has a cheap price, the best quality display, Dolby sound, and more which makes it the right investment for long-term entertainment.





4. Which brand is better MI or OnePlus for TV?

Both smart TV brands are good in many terms but if you are looking for the best picture quality OnePlus TVs will be right for you.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.