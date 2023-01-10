OnePlus TV Price In India 2023: Affordable TVs From LED TV, Smart TV, And Android TV

OnePlus TV Price In India 2023: Are you looking for a new television set? Check out the new OnePlus smart TVs that are built with an array of modern features and are available online at affordable price ranges. The screen size options available in these Android TVs are many like 32 inches, 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, etc. You may choose a required screen size based on the size of the room and suitable viewing distance. Explore the different types of resolutions available such as HD Ready, Ultra HD (4K), and Full High Definition. Select the desired type of screen in the sets, whether LED TV or QLED TV.





Well! To make your purchasing decision right, here we have listed the OnePlus TV price, their specifications, features, and every important aspect that you need to know before purchasing.





Are you looking for 50 inch Sony TVs? Click here.





OnePlus TV Price In India 2023: Top Choices





Below we have listed a few of the best-performed television sets from the OnePlus TV which have desired screen type, resolution, screen size, and other connectivity features.





OnePlus TV 55 inches presents you with multi-connectivity features like 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

Click Here





With other smart features, you will enjoy android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. OnePlus TV 55 inches Price: Rs 42,999.









Enjoy immersive viewing with the OnePlus Android TV's bezel-less display that makes it sleek, stylish, and stunning.



Click Here





With their Dolby vision and Dobly Audio enjoy a full cinematic experience because the OnePlus smart TV delivers booming stereo, a well-balanced sound profile, and an expansive sound field. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 61,999.









Immerse yourself in a new experience with OnePlus TV 32 inches has a bezel-less design. This LED TV has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene.



Click Here





Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your smart TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus TV 32 Inch Price: Rs 14,999.





Also Read: Best Smart TVs Reviews 2023.





OnePlus TV has outstanding features like android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode.



Click Here





The OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo and a well-balanced sound profile for a cinematic sound experience. This smart TV can easily connect to a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console with 3 HDMI ports, and hard drives & other USB devices can connect with 2 USB ports. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 36,999.









OnePlus TV 43 inches comes with Alexa and Google assistance to work smartly and this smart TV is having more outstanding features like OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode.



Click Here





Moreover, you will get supported apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment. OnePlus TV 43 inches Price: Rs 26,999.











Explore more OnePlus TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.