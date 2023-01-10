OnePlus TV Price In India 2023: Affordable TVs From LED TV, Smart TV, And Android TV

Updated: Tue, 10 Jan 2023 12:42 PM IST
OnePlus TV Price In India 2023: Are you looking for a new television set? Check out the new OnePlus smart TVs that are built with an array of modern features and are available online at affordable price ranges. The screen size options available in these Android TVs are many like 32 inches, 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, etc. You may choose a required screen size based on the size of the room and suitable viewing distance. Explore the different types of resolutions available such as HD Ready, Ultra HD (4K), and Full High Definition. Select the desired type of screen in the sets, whether LED TV or QLED TV.
Well! To make your purchasing decision right, here we have listed the OnePlus TV price, their specifications, features, and every important aspect that you need to know before purchasing.
OnePlus TV Price In India 2023: Top Choices
|OnePlus TV
|Price In India
|OnePlus 55 inches Android TV
|Rs 42,999
|OnePlus 65 inches Android TV
|Rs 61,999
|OnePlus 32 inches LED Smart Android TV
|Rs 14,999
|OnePlus 50 inch 4K LED Smart Android TV
|Rs 36,999
|OnePlus 43 inches Android LED TV
|Rs 26,999
Below we have listed a few of the best-performed television sets from the OnePlus TV which have desired screen type, resolution, screen size, and other connectivity features.
OnePlus 55 inches U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV - 28% Off
OnePlus TV 55 inches presents you with multi-connectivity features like 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.
With other smart features, you will enjoy android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. OnePlus TV 55 inches Price: Rs 42,999.
OnePlus 65 inches U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV - 11% off
Enjoy immersive viewing with the OnePlus Android TV's bezel-less display that makes it sleek, stylish, and stunning.
With their Dolby vision and Dobly Audio enjoy a full cinematic experience because the OnePlus smart TV delivers booming stereo, a well-balanced sound profile, and an expansive sound field. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 61,999.
OnePlus 32 inches Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV - 25% off
Immerse yourself in a new experience with OnePlus TV 32 inches has a bezel-less design. This LED TV has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene.
Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your smart TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus TV 32 Inch Price: Rs 14,999.
OnePlus 50 inch U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV - 26% off
OnePlus TV has outstanding features like android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode.
The OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo and a well-balanced sound profile for a cinematic sound experience. This smart TV can easily connect to a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console with 3 HDMI ports, and hard drives & other USB devices can connect with 2 USB ports. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 36,999.
OnePlus 43 inches Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV - 33% off
OnePlus TV 43 inches comes with Alexa and Google assistance to work smartly and this smart TV is having more outstanding features like OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode.
Moreover, you will get supported apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment. OnePlus TV 43 inches Price: Rs 26,999.
Explore more OnePlus TVs here:
