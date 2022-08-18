OLED TV Price in India: Best OLED TVs from LG, Sony, Xiaomi, And More

OLED TV is considered one of the best TVs when it comes to pinnacle display and if you are watching the content in a dark room, then OLED TV is for you. They are very slim as compared to others and give an incredible aesthetic appeal to your home. The online issue with it is the price range, but if you are ok with it, you will experience different levels of picture quality.





OLED TV is not offered by every TV brand, there are some limited brands that offer high-quality TVs with unmatchable quality. Check out the top OLED TV here and select as per the size and price. Grab the best one.













LG 48 inch Smart OLED TV









LG is one of the leading TV brands in India, this LG OLED TV comes with ultra HD AI 4K Upscaler with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports to connect setup boxes, gaming consoles, hard drives, and more. It has smart TV features like access to unlimited OTT apps, Built-in Google Assistant, Game Optimizer, and more.





Light up your world with the OLED TV experience while watching a movie, playing a game, or watching sports. These OLED TVs are certified as a flicker-free, low blue light display.

LG TV Price: Rs 85,599.







Xiaomi 55 inch OLED TV









This Xiaomi 55 inch LED TV comes with a 4K ultra HD display with 60 Hertz refresh rate. It has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting gaming consoles, hard drives, set up boxes, and more. Experience the extraordinary colors and realism with a display of over 8 million self-illuminating pixels.





No chance to miss a single detail with the best HDR technology to ensure crisp visuals on screens. Enjoy the smart TV experience with the best-curated content listing, and access to all leading OTT apps. A Flagship performance with Quad Core chip along with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM to ensure smooth performance every time.

Xiaomi TV Price: Rs 89,999.







Sony Bravia 65 inch OLED Google TV









Sony is one of the famous electronics brands, this Sony Bravia OLED TV comes with a 65-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 120-hertz refresh rate. It comes with 3 years comprehensive warranty with 50watts sound output for better performance.







The OLED panel boosts the TV color and contrast in bright areas so that you can enjoy the unprecedented pure blacks and peak brightness. The OLED TV automatically turns into gaming mode to minimize input lag and makes the action more responsive. Access your favorite content as smart features allow you to have all your OTT platforms.

Sony TV Price: Rs 2,56,490.







LG 55 inch Smart OLED TV









This LG OLED TV comes with a 4K ultra HD display along with 4HDMI and 3 USB ports to connect setup boxes, gaming consoles, hard drives, and other USB devices. It comes with a 40 Watts speaker with a 20 Watts sub-woofer for better audio quality. The 4K OLED TV features self-lighting pixel with eye comfort display and the smart features support all OTT apps.





The built-in Google Assistant and Alexa make the search easier than ever. With a9 Gen4 processor it offers superior speed with 4K video quality.

LG TV Price: Rs







Sony Bravia 55 inch OLED TV









This Sony OLED TV comes with a cognitive processor XR that enhances the picture with dazzling light and deep shadow. It comes with 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity, it has 50 Watts with 2 subwoofers with smart TV features like Google Play, Chromecast, inbuilt mic, and download all the OTT apps from PlayStore.





The special feature of OLED TV boost color and contrast in bright areas so you can enjoy the unprecedented pure blacks and peak brightness.

Sony TV Price: Rs 1,84,290.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.