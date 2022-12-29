LG TV Vs Samsung TV: Which Is Best TV Brand In 2023?

LG TV Vs Samsung TV: When it comes to buying great and smart TVs, Samsung and LG TVs are among the top-rated TVs out there. Deciding between the two giants can be difficult, especially since they both make products that span the entire price spectrum, from cheap and cheerful to ultra-premium budgets. These leading brands have introduced many technological innovations in TVs to make their Smart TVs the perfect choice for your entertainment spree.





This means there is no clear winner here. Both Samsung TVs and LG TVs are excellent televisions. However, there are a few things to consider when trying to decide between an LG TV and a Samsung TV. While an expensive LG TV will outperform a cheap Samsung TV and vice versa, these points can help you in one way or another when looking for two TVs in a similar price range.





Some of the main aspects to be considered while buying a TV are:

Display Technology

Formats

Operating System

Image Processor

Sound Quality

Budget

LG TV Vs Samsung TV: #1 Display Technology

Despite the QLED name, Samsung TV’s proprietary technology is a huge improvement over the LED panels found in cheaper television sets. While the pixels don't light up individually, QLED has multiple dimming zones and uses quantum dots to enhance color and contrast.





LG TV has also something called NanoCell, which is quite similar to QLED, where a layer of nanoparticles is placed between the LED backlight and the screen to improve colors and contrast. They are cheaper than OLED panels and have largely the same advantages and disadvantages as QLED.





LG TV Vs Samsung TV: #2 Formats

While little to choose between Samsung TV and LG TV in terms of raw quality, you should consider the supported formats. While LG supports Dolby Vision on its high-end TVs, Samsung TVs choose HDR10+ instead.





LG has the advantage here, as Dolby Vision has a 12-bit color gamut versus HDR10+'s 10-bit. It's also slightly more compatible.





LG TV Vs Samsung TV: #3 Operating System

LG TV has the most reputable webOS platform. This is largely due to the versatility of the built-in Google Assistant, which you can operate with the push of a button on the remote control and sync with other smart devices in your home.





Samsung TV’s Tizen has received similar praise for its intuitive user interface, which uses a two-tiered ribbon format that lets you easily navigate between apps and their content. You also have Bixby, Samsung's voice assistant, and the same smart home features as webOS.





LG TV Vs Samsung TV: #4 Image Processor

LG uses the α9 Intelligent Processor, the latest in its line of processors. Combines advanced image processing with an AI-powered deep learning algorithm.





Samsung smart TV uses a Neo Quantum processor, an image processor with features similar to LG TVs. In addition, the Neo Quantum processor features advanced AI upscaling technology to produce stunning images.





LG TV Vs Samsung TV: #5 Sound Quality

When it comes to sound performance, both brands are pretty much the same across the board. Their mid-range models offer decent frequency response and good sound distortion performance. If you step up to the higher-end models, you can expect more powerful bass and louder speakers.





However, the sound quality isn't something that particularly stands out on LG TV or Samsung TV models compared to the rest of the competition.





LG TV Vs Samsung TV: #6 Budget

Samsung TVs, generally come with a higher price tag than competitor products. So if you're on a tight budget and can't afford the Samsung brand, LG TVs are the perfect alternative.





You can often get an LG TV with almost identical features to a Samsung TV, except for a significantly lower price.





Our Recommendations For The Best TV In 2023









This 32 Inch LED TV is an affordable range smart TV with PurColor to make watching videos feel almost like you're there.



Click Here





This smart LED TV enables the TV to express a huge range of colors for optimal picture performance, and an immersive viewing experience. 32 Inch Samsung TV Price: Rs 13,490.







This series of Samsung QLED TVs comes with a Color Volume of 100%, Quantum Dot it gives breathtaking color at any level of brightness.

Click Here





This smart TV uniquely allows soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for better surround effects without muting TV speakers. 55 Inch Samsung TV Price: Rs 75,990.







55 inch LG TV's processor recognizes the quality of the original content and optimizes its clarity and sharpness. Their smart features keep everything in one place, monitor, and control home devices directly from the LG ThinQ AI TV.



Click Here





This LED TV has an α7 Gen3 processor 4K that delivers spectacular viewing and sound experience by enhancing content sources. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 63,750.







LG smart TV gives you a chance to enjoy your content as the director intended AI sound for an immersive experience and easy control with just your voice.

Click Here





Their Smart Voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more, makes controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever. 43 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 34,750.







LG OLED TV now features your profile, enabling easy creation and switching between individual profiles.



Click Here





The home screen can be tailored to give each different account personalized content recommendations, sports alerts, and quick access to favorite apps. 65 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 1,53,490.





Conclusion

Considering all the factors we’ve mentioned in this LG TV vs Samsung TV comparison, it’s secure to mention each TV manufacturers provide top-high-satisfactory TVs. So, selecting between the two doesn’t place you in a role to make a poor selection in case you select one over the other. Both smart LED TVs can supply outstanding images high-satisfactory, high-appearing Smart TV platforms, and lots of different user-friendly features.









