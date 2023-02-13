LG TV Vs Samsung TV: Both smart TV manufacturers are ruling the market of smart LED TVs. They are offering you the ultimate viewing experience with multiple smart features. A 32 inch LED TV is perfect for small size rooms to immerse yourself with ultra-clean images and high-quality sounds. Now theatre-like enjoyment is not far with LG TV 32 inch and Samsung TV 32 inch which is also affordable choice.





Well! To help to choose the right best 32 inch LED TV in India for your needs, here we have rounded up a few televisions from LG TV and Samsung TV with all the needed details.





LG TV Vs Samsung TV: Best 32 Inch LED TV In India

This list of best 32 inch smart TVs is including all the top choices for Samsung TV 32 inch and LG TV 32 inch which are high in features and smart TV reviews.









Best LG TV 32 Inch In India

Here you are going to explore some of the best 32 inch LED TV in India from LG TVs with their features, specifications, and customer ratings.





LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV - 18% off

Looking for the best 32 inch LED TV in India? LG TV 32 inch can be a nice option as it has a thin bezel and stylish finish that work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.







This smart LED TV creates more dynamic color and contrast, and low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images. With this 32 inch smart TV enjoy flawless & multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers deliver sound from all angles. LG 32 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 17,290.







LG 32 Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV - 9% off

This LG TV 32 inch has amazing connectivity options like 2 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or gaming console, 1 USB port to connect hard drives or other USB devices, 1 headphone jack, 1 AV output, and 1 RF slot.



LG 32 inch TV has an α5 Gen5 AI processor for high performance and 178 degree viewing angle for a clear viewing experience. LG LED TV 32 Inch Price: Rs 19,999.







LG 32 Inch HD Ready LED Smart TV - 20% off

LG TV 32 inch breakthrough LG Nano Cell Display, no matter which seat in the TV room, colors look truer and black levels look deeper.





On this best 32 inch LED TV, you can also share your smartphone screen with the 32 inch smart TV and control your mobile using LG Magic remote. LG LED TV 32 Inch Price: Rs 23,990.





Best Samsung TV 32 Inch In India

Explore all the top choices for the best 32 inch smart TV from Samsung TV with their features and specification details.





Samsung 32 Inch HD Ready LED Smart TV - 41% off

Samsung TV 32 inch is the good option for the best 32 inch LED TV in India that delivers high-quality images with less distortion, utilizing an advanced algorithm to analyze original content and deliver improved detail.



On this 32 inch smart TV, you can choose to work from the cloud, mirror your laptop for a big screen convenience or remotely access your office computer when you need to work on an unfinished file. Samsung LED TV 32 Inch Price: Rs 13,490.







Samsung 32 Inch HD Ready LED TV - 33% off

Looking for the best 32 inch LED TV in India from Samsung? Then go with this Samsung TV 32 inch which is equipped with 2 HDMI and 1 USB port to provide seamless connectivity with your external devices.



Now, you can experience a wide variety of content in the comfort of your living room on your 32 inch smart TV. Samsung LED TV 32 Inch Price: Rs 11,980.





Samsung 32 Inches HD Ready LED TV - 24% off

This Samsung TV 32 inch has great sound for high entertainment and no need for a separate system.



Once you see high definition 32 inch LED TV with vivid and crisp details, you’ll never look back to standard definition or analog TVs. Samsung LED TV 32 Inch Price: Rs 13,290.





Best 32 Inch LED TV In India: FAQ





1. Which is the best 32 inch TV for picture quality?

Choosing Samsung TV 32 inch is the right choice. This is the best 32 inch LED TV which is available with a 4k resolution that performs like 55 inch TV version.





2. What is the best picture-quality television?

If you are looking for the most immersive experience go with 8K resolution TVs which is much better than 4K resolution TVs.





3. Which TV brand lasts long in India?

Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs are leading names in the market of best 32 inch LED TVs.





4. Which LED color is best for the living room?

Warm white light between 2,700 and 3,300 Kelvin is considered to be particularly pleasant in the lounge.









Explore more best 32 inch LED TVs here:

