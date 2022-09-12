LED TV Under 20000: Stunning Video Experience with Immersive Audio Under Budget

LED TV Under 20000: Buying TV is not an easy job as there are lots of options available in the market, especially when you are looking under budget. TV under 20000 is best for those who are looking for an affordable LED TV. The new age TVs are coming with a number of features inbuilt speakers, HD display, and smart TV features to watch all in one TV.





Here we have shared the top picks of LED TV Under 20000 that are loaded with the best features and easily available on Amazon. Select the best one on the basis of size, price, and features you want.





Select from the top picks of LED TV under 20000 from top brands like LG, Samsung, and more with all the latest features.















This LG LED TV comes with smart TV features like screen mirroring, mini TV browsers, multi-tasking, and downloading all the leading OTT apps from Google Playstore to watch your favorite series and movies online. It is loaded with multiple connecting options like 2 HDMI, 1USB, and wifi. The Quad Core Processor makes the low-resolution image sharper for a better viewing experience.





The 10 Watts two powerful speakers with Dolby Audio bring out the best audio quality and it is one of the best 32 inch TV. LG LED TV Price: Rs 15,490.

















Samsung is one of the trusted brands in the Indian market, this LED TV comes with smart TV features like voice assistants, a smart thing app, the personal computer on the TV, Live Cast, and you can play your favorite movie, song, and more on it.





The display comes with an ultra-clean view that delivers high-quality images with less distortion, utilizing an advanced algorithm. The 20 Watts speaker with Dolby Digital Plus brings out the best audio quality. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 16,690.















This OnePlus TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting hard drives, setup boxes, and more. It is also loaded with wifi and 20 Watts speakers with Dolby Audio making the sound experience better. This 32 inch TV is loaded with smart TV features like the OnePlus Connect system, Google Assistant, Chromecast, and more.





The advanced Gamma Engine optimizes display quality bringing every scene to life for ultra-clean content. Experience bolder and more vibrant color that sparkles for effortlessly immersive viewing. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 15,999.















This 40 inch TV comes with 178 degrees wide viewing angle and has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. The Quintessential display brings out the immersive design with a wider viewing angle that takes you across the horizon with each scene. The 20 Watts speakers bring out their sound in high quality.





This smart TV is loaded with Android TV 9, Chromecast inbuilt, Universal search, miracast, and more. Download Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and more from Google Play Store. Mi 40 inch LED TV Price: Price: Rs 19,999.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.