Latest LED TV Price List In India: Navigate Through Top LED Smart TVs For Your Home

LED TV Price List In India: Whenever on the lookout for a LED TV, your search can become more confusing and irritating owing to so many options available in the market. While many of us prefer watching reviews and finding the right list of best led TVs in India, the existence of so many alternatives sometimes baffles our minds. And if your search is focused on getting LED TVs under a certain price range, the quest becomes more daunting. Whether you’re looking for TVs under 20000, or 43 inch TVs, getting familiar with the latest and precise price list is what we want actually.





And so, take a look at the latest LED TV Price list in India that you can refer to before making a purchase decision. We have calibrated some of the popular options in different price ranges so that you can measure your purchasing power and match it with the available LED TVs. Happy Buying!





LED TV Price List: TV Under 20000













OnePlus, being a renowned brand, offers this 32 inch LED TV that comes in black color and is available with 2 HDMI ports. The offered smart Android LED TV comes with features like Android TV 11, auto low latency mode, Google Assistant, Chromecast, and many more. Along with this, the offered OnePlus LED TV flaunts its bezel-less frame and its capability to ensure a compelling cinematic experience. Other attributes include powerful speakers (Dolby Audio), smart volume control, auto pause, and many more. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 15,999.













Purchase this impressive 32 inch LED TV from Redmi that allows you to smoothly stream through a number of internet applications like Netflix, Hotstar, Prime, YouTube, and so on. The offered Redmi LED TV comes with 1 GB RAM and has a storage capacity of 8 GB. Moreover, this HD-ready LED TV comes with an A+ grade LED panel and is appreciated for its features like dynamic contrast, detailed picture controls, and ultra-bright screen. Redmi TV Price: Rs 14,999.













Explore this awesome 32 inch smart LED TV from LG that has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is available with 2 HDMI ports, offering seamless connectivity. The offered LG LED TV is appreciated for its dynamic color enhancer, Active HDR, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual. In addition to this, the offered LED TV is known for its simple yet sophisticated design and is known for its multi-tasking capabilities. LG LED TV Price: Rs 15,490.







LED TV Price List: TV Under 10000













Get this affordable 24 inch LED TV from Kevin that comes with an in-built soundbar and is known to offer 720 resolution picture quality. The offered HD-ready LED TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. Along with this, the offered LED TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. This 24 inch LED TV is versed with an A+ display and is applauded for its HRDD technology. The offered Kevin LED TV comes in the 60 x 10 x 45 cm dimension and weighs around 4.98 kgs. Kevin LED TV Price: Rs 5,999.













Kodak brings to you this 32 inch LED TV that comes in black color. The offered 32 inch LED TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is available with 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and 1 VGA port. In addition to this, the offered HD-ready LED TV is appreciated for its features like dynamic picture enhancement, wide viewing angle, sophisticated designs, and durability. Other features include surreal sound effects, dynamic display, and sleek designs. Kodak LED TV Price: Rs 8,999.













VW brings to you this HD Ready 24 inch LED TV that is versed with an A+ grade display panel and box speakers. The offered VW LED TV comes with an intelligent processing engine and flaunts its true display feature. In addition to this, the offered HD Ready LED TV has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and is available in the 33 x 55 x 16 cm dimension. Owing to its incredible picture quality, this LED TV is also good for gamers. VW LED TV Price: Rs 5,699.







LED TV Price List: TV Under 30000













Mi comes up with this 40-inch LED TV that gives a spectacular resolution of 1080p. Available with different connectivity options like Wifi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI, the offered LED TV comes with an in-built Chromecast, 1 GB RAM, bezel-less design, and detailed picture controls. Moreover, this Mi LED TV has powerful stereo speakers and is known to support different OTT applications like Hotstar, Prime Video, Netflix, and many more. Mi LED TV Price: Rs 19,999.













Don’t miss this 4K Android TV from TCL that comes with a screen size of 43 inches and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The offered smart LED TV comes with an A+ grade display panel and is appreciated for its slim design. Along with this, the offered TCL LED TV has 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage capacity. Other attractive features include Dolby audio, immersive picture quality, and robust design. TCL LED TV Price: Rs 29,790.













Looking for an affordable 43 inch smart LED TV? Try the 43 inch LED TV from Acer that is known to offer 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. In addition to this, the offered Acer LED TV is versed with a 64-bit quad-core processor and an intelligent frame stabilization engine. Known for its 178 degrees wide viewing angle, this Acer TV has 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage space to save your favorite shows, matches, or movies. Acer LED TV Price: Rs 25,989.







LED TV Price List: TV Under 40000















Sony, being a well-known brand, comes up with this spectacular LED TV with a screen size of 43 inches. Ideal for your living room or bedroom, this Sony LED TV has 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and is available with modern attributes like Motionflow XR 100, HDR gaming, and HDR display. The offered Sony TV comes in black color and is known to provide immersive entertainment with a surround bass. Sony LED TV Price: Rs 35,999.













Samsung offers you this impeccable 43 inch LED TV in black color, which will ensure an immersive watching experience. Available with an ultra-HD 4K display panel, this Samsung LED TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. The offered Samsung LED TV is appreciated for its 4K upscaling and crystal 4K processor. Versed with multiple voice assistants, this Samsung TV comes in the 7.8 x 96.3 x 56.2 cm dimension and weighs around 7.4 kgs. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 33,990.













Explore this 50 inch TV from Redmi that comes in black color and is available in the 112.3 x 8.1 x 65.3 cm dimension. The offered Redmi LED TV comes with in-built Google Assistant, Chromecast, and multiple connectivity options. Along with this, the offered Redmi TV is versed with a Quad Core A55 processor and is available with 2 15W speakers. Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 31,999.





