LED TV Price In India 2023: Get Familiar With Top Choices Of LED TVs

LED TV Price In India 2023: LED TVs offer exceptional picture quality so you can watch your favorite movies, shows, and sport in high-definition resolution. Various manufacturers such as Sony, Samsung, LG, OnePlus, Mi, and others offer excellent LED TVs for your ultimate entertainment experience.

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Wed, 28 Dec 2022 01:40 PM IST
LED TV Price In India 2023 | Image Source: Pexels

LED TV Price In India 2023: Today's market is flooded with a massive variety of TVs, and most brands sell top-of-the-line TVs that have amazing features to make them stand out. Among them, OLED and LED TVs were the most sought-after thanks to the wealth of features they offer. LED TVs are available in different popular brands and in different sizes like 32 inch, 43 inch, 55 inch, and more that make difference in their price range. In addition, LED TVs are available in various resolutions such as Full HD, HD Ready, and 4K.

  

Prior to making your purchase, you should compare the LED TV of your choice to other television based on various criteria such as screen size, resolution, screen type, display options, etc. connectivity, audio & video options, price, and some others.


LED TV Price In India 2023: Popular Picks


LED TV LED TV Price
 Sony Bravia 55 inches LED TV  Rs 82,640
 LG 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV  Rs 34,750
 OnePlus 32 inches LED Smart Android TV  Rs 14,999
 Mi 40 inches Full HD LED TV  Rs 21,999
 Samsung 65 inches Smart LED TV  Rs 79,990

 

Check out the shortlisted LED TV Prices with their features, specifications, and quality to make your purchase valuable. 


Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV - 36% off

Sony TV is coming with amazing features like Google TV, watchlist, Ok Google, Google Play, Chromecast, built-In mic, 



BRAVIA CAM support, and video call with additional features like Apple airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa. This smart TV automatically switches into the game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. 55 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 82,640



LG 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV - 13% off

LG smart TV gives you chance to enjoy your content as the director intended AI sound for an immersive experience and easy control with just your voice. 


Smart Voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more, makes controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever. 43 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 34,750



OnePlus 32 inches Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV - 25% off

OnePlus TV has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene. 


Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your smart LED TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. 32 Inch OnePlus TV Price: Rs 14,999.



Mi 40 inches Horizon Edition Full HD LED TV - 27% off

Mi TV comes with an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio, there's more room for your entertainment, 


and has an immersive design with a wider viewing angle that takes you across the horizon with each scene. Wake your TV in under 5 seconds and ensure you stay on track with your favorite content. 40 Inch Mi TV Price: Rs 21,999.



Samsung 65 inches Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 32% off

Samsung TV has powerful 4K upscaling that ensures you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love. 


Enjoy every possibility of what you can do. Easily access your PC, Laptop, and mobile seamlessly on your TV. 65 Inch Samsung TV Price: Rs 79,990.




Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
