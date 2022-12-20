Latest LED TV Price List In India: Fill The Excitement In Every Moment

Latest LED TV Price List In India: The LED TV price in India vary when we talk about their features, display sizes, and specifications. You will also notice a variation in the prices of the same size televisions of different models. Nowadays, these LED TVs have marked positions in the market with their unique features like Dolby audio, 4K display, multiple connectivity options, and other outstanding specifications. This smart LED TV is energy-efficient and can boost your TV’s brightness to capture fine details and produce natural shades.





Here, explore smart TV reviews with their prices that have the ultra-clean view function to provide high-resolution images with minimum distortion.





Latest LED TV Price List In India: Popular Picks

Every year new LED TVs are launched with unique specifications. Every model is better than the previous one, and each model promises a better resolution than the last one. In that case which television you should consider? Read on to know.









This 55-inch LG TV is the best choice at a great LED TV price. This smart LED TV now features a slimmer design & minimal bezel that completes your home interior and my profile for personalized content recommendations.



This LED TV has an α5 Gen5 AI Processor that enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience. 55 Inch LG LED TV Price: Rs 48,490.







Redmi LED TV makes it easier to get more from your TV, use your voice to search for shows, control your TV, plan your day, and more.



Their enhanced audio source for an immersive experience is a great option at this LED TV price range. This 65-inch LED TV is a smart and new way for you to control and synchronize all your smart devices at home. 65 Inch Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 57,999.







Immerse yourself in a new experience with the OnePlus TV’s bezel-less design which is a great choice at this LED TV price. This smart LED TV has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene.



Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. 32 Inch OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 14,999.





Samsung TV has a crystal 4K display with a billion true colors that go beyond regular FHD with 4x more pixels which is the best option at this LED TV price.

This smart LED TV is crafted with an effortless minimalistic style from every angle and a boundless design that sets new standards. 43 Inch Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 28,980.







Sony LED TV has unique technology that expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the TV and buying this TV at this LED TV price will be the best decision.



This smart LED TV has Chromecast built to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. Dolby audio support gives you an impressive audio experience. 50 Inch Sony LED TV Price: Rs 61,999.









