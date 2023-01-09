Know The Latest 32 Inch LED TV Price To Ensure An Apex Movie Experience At Home

32 Inch LED TV Price In India: Your search for 32 inch LED TV Price ends here. Below get all the details about 32 inch LED TVs that will help you to choose the right entertainment spree. These smart LED TVs have 4K HD displays, Dolby sound, multiple connectivity options, and many more.

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Mon, 09 Jan 2023 12:48 PM IST
Minute Read
Know The Latest 32 Inch LED TV Price To Ensure An Apex Movie Experience At Home
32 Inch LED TV Price | Image Source: Pexels

32 Inch LED TV Price In India: When planning to buy a 32 inch LED TV, you look forward to a range of things such as standout features, power-packed, performance modules, and affordability. Here at LED TVs, we want to make the process as smooth and hassle-free as possible. You will find the best tips, guidance, and all the information you need to help you select the best TV for your entertainment time. The LED TVs themselves are known for consuming less power than other TV technology such as LCD TVs.


Moreover, these stylish 32 inch smart TVs feature some of the latest and highly advanced technologies, and their prices are also quite affordable compared to their features. Some of these features include a UHD resolution of 2160p, built-in speakers with front-firing and down-firing technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, built-in apps, and HDMI and USB ports. 


Read More: Best LED TV In India


32 Inch LED TV Price In India: Popular Picks


32 Inch LED TV Price In India
 OnePlus 32 inches LED TV  Rs 14,999
 Redmi 32 inches Android 11 LED TV  Rs 10,999
 Samsung 32 Inches HD LED Smart TV  Rs 13,499
 LG 32 inches HD Ready LED TV  Rs 17,290
 Mi 32 inches 5A Series LED TV  Rs 12,999



Below you will get some top choices of 32 inch smart TV with their prices, features, and specification that will help you to make the right choice. 


OnePlus 32 inches LED TV - 25% off

Immerse yourself in a new experience with the OnePlus TV’s bezel-less design which is a great choice at this LED TV price. This 32 inch smart TV has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene. 


Click Here


Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your smart LED TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus 32 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 14,999



Redmi 32 inches Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV - 56% off

With this Redmi 32 inch LED TV you can choose from content in 15+ languages across 30+ OTT apps basis your preferences and selections. 


Click Here


Riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. This smart LED TV is a personal hub for the TV user for a unique personalized space. Redmi 32 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 10,999



Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment Series HD LED Smart TV - 41% off

Samsung 32 inch LED TV gives you a new visual experience for your playlist. 


Click Here


You can play your music and videos from your smartphone on the big screen and also can convert your smart TV into a quintessential PC. Samsung 32 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 13,499.


Read More: Elevate Your Viewing Experience With Best 55 Inch LED TVs

LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV - 18% off

LG TV 32 inch has a thin bezel and stylish finish that work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience. 


Click Here


This smart LED TV creates more dynamic color and contrast, and low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images. With this 32 inch smart TV enjoy flawless & multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers deliver sound from all angles. LG 32 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 17,290



Mi 32 inches 5A Series HD Smart LED TV - 48% off

Mi 32 inch LED TVs are a perfect size for a small or medium size room. 


Click Here


This smart LED TV has features like Android TV 1, universal search, kids mode with parental lock, okay Google and Chromecast supporting Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more. Mi 32 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 12,999




Explore more offers on LED TV here

 


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.