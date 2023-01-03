Elevate Your Viewing Experience With Best 55 Inch LED TVs

Best 55 Inch LED TVs: Purchasing a large-display TV has grown to be the present-day trend, It appears that people are not happy looking at their favorite crew playing cricket or their favorite movies on a small display. At that point, a 55 inch TV is a totally enough length for any home and an LED TV is an awesome desire for a more evident viewing experience. These LED TVs feature some of the latest and highly advanced technologies, and their prices are also quite affordable compared to their features. Some of these features include a UHD resolution of 2160p, built-in speakers with front-firing and down-firing technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, built-in apps, and HDMI and USB ports.





Well! If you're thinking to buy a brand new 55 inch LED TV however annoying approximately which television brand to choose? To discard your panic, right here are a number of the best brands of LED TVs which will be the ideal choice to revolutionize your entertainment with exceptional technology and amenities.





Best 55 Inch LED TVs: Popular Picks





Below you will find the top 10 best 55 inch LED TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, TCL, Sony, and many more with LED TV price to give you the best entertainment time with your family.





LG LED TV has a processor that recognizes the quality of the original content and optimizes its clarity and sharpness. Their smart features keep everything in one place, monitor, and control home devices directly from the LG ThinQ AI TV.



This smart LED TV has an α7 Gen3 processor 4K that delivers spectacular viewing and sound experience by enhancing content sources. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 63,750.







Samsung 55 inch LED TV has powerful 4K upscaling ensuring you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love.



You'll also experience more lifelike color expressions due to its sophisticated color-mapping technology. 55-inch Samsung TV Price: Rs 47,990.







The unique technology of this Sony 55 inch LED TV expands the existing colors of the image to the reproducible colors of the TV.

This smart LED TV upscales the visuals with 4K X reality pro even when the images are shot in 2K or full HD. Sony TVs give you chance to enjoy pure and natural audio with clear phase technology. 55 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 65,540.







Redmi 55 inch LED TV has impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience.

Their Dolby Vision brings colors and details on the screen to life, Just as the creator intended it to be. Redmi LED TV has a ﬂuid display with intelligent frame insertion for blur-free visuals for sports and games. Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 39,999.





Mi TV is designed for the Audiophile to complete your entertainment experience. With this 55 inch LED TV you will get your personal hands-free assistant to control your smart home devices.



Moreover, you can watch the best of originals, classic movies, music, and all-time popular series at one destination. 55 Inch Mi TV Price: Rs 36,999.







OnePlus 55 inch LED TV presents you with multi-connectivity features like 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

With other smart features, you will enjoy android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. 55 Inch OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 42,999.







TCL 55 inch LED TV has a metallic Bezels-less design that allows a full-screen and wider visible viewing experience.



You can also use your voice to find movies, stream apps, play music, and control the TV. All apps for movies, shows, music, sports, and videos are ready to be downloaded from Google Play Store. 55 Inch TCL LED TV Price: Rs 38,990.







VU 55 inch LED TV runs the latest Google TV OS. With the new Google TV interface browse content from across your apps.

The Vu smart LED TV comes with a built-in soundbar having 4 speakers and 1 subwoofer for a total of 104-watt sound output. 55 Inch VU LED TV Price: Rs 37,999.







Kodak 55 inch LED TVs featuring a sleek bezel-less design, this elegant TV lends any living space a sophisticated touch.



You can also effortlessly control this smart TV using simple voice commands. 55 Inch Kodak LED TV Price: Rs 28,999.







Acer LED TV offers you a 4K ultra HD display to experience clearer and sharper picture quality. This smart LED TV has 3 HDMI ports to connect the latest gaming consoles, set-top boxes, & Blu-ray players, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives & other USB devices.



Acer smart TV has 60 watts, and HiFi speakers, with Dolby Atmos that gives you chance to experience perfect crispy dialogues at home. 55 Inch Acer LED TV Price: Rs 35,999.









Explore more 55 inch LED TVs here:

