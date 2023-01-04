Best TVs To Enjoy Sci-Fi And SuperHeroes Movies: Premium Choices From Sony, LG, And Samsung

Best TV 2023: Excellence starts with your vision and if you love to watch movies in HD, getting the right television set means everything. For people who are interested in watching sci-fi or superhero movies, anything less than a vibrant visual experience can become really uncompromising. And hence, movie lovers always look to spruce up their watching experience by getting the best TV.





However, getting to the right list of the best TV in India is not so easy. With so many options available online, the task can become more daunting, especially if you’re seeking something special that can satiate your movie-watching experience to the fullest. This is where we have shortlisted and come up with the top TVs that are perfect to watch sci-fi and superhero movies in your home. These TVs might be expensive but the quality and the satisfaction they offer are unmatchable. So, take a look and get familiar with the premium TVs online in India:





Best TVs For Sci-Fi And SuperHeroes Movies













The time to change your old TV with a newer and better television set is now. Explore some of the finest purchase options available in India vis-a-vis the best TV in India and get the most amazing one for your home. Take a look:





Purchase this massive Sony TV that comes with a screen sizer of 65 inches and is known for its capability to offer a 4K ultra HD visual experience. The offered Sony TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is available with multiple connectivity options like 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.





Along with this, the offered Smart TV comes with an X1 4K display processor and has a 178-degree wide viewing angle. Sony Bravia TV Price: Rs 77,990.





Get this 65 inch Samsung TV that is available in black color and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The offered Samsung Smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, providing you with plenty of connectivity alternatives.





In addition to this, the offered smart TV is known for its air slim design, screen mirroring capabilities, auto game mode, UDH dimming, and an ultra HD 4K LED panel. Other features include Q Symphony, OTT platform compatibility, and incredible visuals. Samsung TV Price: Rs 79,990.





LG, being a prominent brand, comes up with this outstanding 65 inch smart TV that comes with an α5 Gen5 AI processor. The offered smart TV comes with a 4K ultra HD LED display and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz.





Along with this, the offered LG TV has 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. Apart from accessing internet applications like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, etc, this LG smart TV also ensures an AI brightness control. LG TV Price: Rs 79,001.





If you’re looking for the best TV in India that also comes with a humungous screen size, this VU TV is an excellent choice to go with. Available with a screen size of 75 inches, this Vu smart TV is known for its impressive refresh rate of 120 Hz.





Appreciated for its 178-degree wide viewing angle, this smart TV comes with 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Available with in-built 4.1 speakers, this VU TV comes with a far-field microphone for hands-free voice search. VU TV Price: Rs 1,28,999.





This one from TOSHIBA comes in a large screen size of 75 inches and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Available with a 178-degree wide viewing angle, this TOSHIBA TV has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for seamless connectivity.





Appreciated for its 10-bit A+ grade panel, this smart TV is known for its ultra-slim bezeless design. With the ability to offer an immersive experience, this TOSHIBA TV comes with Google Assistant and an in-built Chromecast. TOSHIBA TV Price: Rs 1,14,990.











