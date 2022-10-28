10 Best TVs For Bedroom In 2022: Make Your Cozy Time More Entertaining

10 Best TVs For Bedroom in 2022: Bedrooms are a special space for anyone, they feel connected with their memories and feel comfortable on their bed. Well! If you want to add some spice to your cozy time then you should consider a TV for entertainment with your loved ones. If you are having a small size room then you should go with 32 or 43 inch smart TVs but if you have a spacious room then you can simply go with 55 inches to 65 inches TVs.





Moreover, these smart TVs are going to add a cool look to your bedroom or fill your sweet spot with lots of memories. Because this smart tv features you 4K HD display for a sharp and clearer view, Dolby audio for a better sound experience, multiple connectivities, Google assistance, Alexa, and many more.





10 Best TVs For Bedroom in 2022: Top Picks

Here you will get some premier options of TVs for bedroom to feel your sweet spot with full HD quality entertainment.









Mi smart TV features built-in Wi-Fi, a patch wall, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more. This Android 9.0 TV has Google Assistant to make your work easier, kids mode with parental lock. With Mi smart TV you will get 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices, 3.5mm Jack to connect your Audio devices, and 1 LAN port. Mi 43 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 30,926.







Sony’s unique technology expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the TV. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. Dolby audio support gives you an impressive audio experience. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 80,000.







LG smart TV has an advanced image processor that adjusts color for richer, more natural images to enjoy the beauty of nature’s true colors on your TV screen and give you access to connected smart devices remotely from one big screen. With Dolby Audio, you can experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home on your TV. LG 55 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 44,980.





This stylish and slim smart TV is from the Samsung brand to give you a new visual experience for your playlist. You can play your music and videos from your smartphone on the big screen and also can convert your TV into a quintessential PC. Samsung 32 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs Rs 13,490.











Redmi TVs Dolby Vision brings colors and details onscreen to life, just as the creators intended. Their proprietary engine creates a life-like display with great depth, saturation, and contrast. It has powerful 30W speakers that give you the impressive, XL Audio experience you've always wanted. Redmi 43 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 24,999.







OnePlus Bezel-less design smart TV comes with Dolby to feel crispy dialogues and this smart TV is having more outstanding features like OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode. Moreover, you will get supported apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment. OnePlus 43 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 29,999.







TCL AI-IN offers the TV on & off and connects with your smart home devices only by using your voice. With Dolby Audio you will enjoy the ultra-realistic, enhanced sound that will be going to make your entertainment time memorable. It has a dynamic color enhancement feature from a low color display to a high color display when playing videos and natural pictures. TCL 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 29,990.





Samsung has powerful 4K upscaling ensures you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love. You'll also experience more lifelike color expressions due to its sophisticated color-mapping technology. Samsung 55 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 46,990.











Redmi TV has HLG that helps display high-quality visuals and an extended color gamut with HDR. This TV has a smart and new way for you to control and synchronize all your smart devices at home. Redmi 55 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 39,999.











A classy stand with cable MGMT makes this TV look luxurious it focuses you on the picture, not the TV's problem. Get rid of ventilation holes and harmful dust on the back of the TV, as this Sony TV comes with X-protection pro features and an anti-humidity coating. Sony 43 Inch TV Price: Rs 49,000.









