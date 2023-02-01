5 Best TVs 2023 Edition: Because There Is A Television For Everyone

Best TVs: Some things are best when compared. This fits perfectly for the people seeking the best TVs in India. Now you can easily get baffled by plenty of available options, however, if you segment your search with respect to price range, this pursuit can become much easier. This makes complete sense as premium or high-end televisions offer unparalleled picture quality owing to their staggering price range. In a similar manner, affordable or budget televisions are also available but these don’t have some attributes that might come in expensive models.





The selection of the best TV also relies on what kind of content you intend to watch. For example, if you’re into watching top-notch 4K HDR content, a premium Smart TV with all modern features is something that you should consider. On the other hand, if you only want television to watch routine shows, sports, and news, a budget TV can do the needful. Moreover, the pursuit of the best TV in India is also based on family size. So, are you up for the roller coaster ride exhibiting the best televisions in India?





Best TVs 2023 Edition









On the basis of customer reviews and recommendations by the best, we have handpicked the most exquisite TVs online ranging from the best smart TVs, the best Gaming TVs, and the best budget TVs. Hopefully, this will make your life much easier:





Editor’s Choice - SAMSUNG 55 Inch Class OLED TV





This one is our own favorite in the premium range, owing to its impressive refresh rate of 100Hz and 4K ultra HD resolution. The massive screen size of this Samsung QLED TV makes it an ideal choice for premium buyers. Along with this, the offered Smasung 55 inch smart TV comes with 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, ensuring seamless connectivity. Versed with powerful speakers, Quantum Matrix technology, LED Clear Motion, and Neo Quantum Processor 4K, this QLED TV comes in the 23.6 x 122.7 x 76.8 cm dimension and weighs around 21.9 kgs. Samsung TV Price: Rs 1,60,596.







Best TV In Medium Price Range - LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This LG smart TV is one of the finest options for a mid-range television. Available with 55-inch screen size, this 55 inch TV from LG comes with in-built Wifi and is backed by the impressive AI ThinQ & WebOS 22. Along with this, the offered LG TV has a 4K ultra HD LED display and is available with a 2.0 channel speaker. The refresh rate of this impeccable LG TV is 60 Hz and is an ideal purchase for gamers too, owing to superlative features like the game dashboard, game optimizer, and HGiG. LG TV Price: Rs 48,490.





Best TV for Home Theaters - Sony Bravia XR Series Smart OLED TV

For users who are seeking television to get a full-fledged home theater experience, this Sony Bravia XR Series TV is a must-have option. This Sony 55 inch TV comes with a vast screen size of 65 inches and flaunts its OLED technology. Appreciated for its 120 Hz refresh rate, this Sony Bravia TV also has an in-built Alexa and Gesture Control feature. Moreover, this Sony television is also considered one of the best TV in the premium range. Sony TV Price: Rs 2,37,490.





Best TV In Lower Mid Range - Hisense Smart LED Google TV

If you’re seeking the best television under the 30000 price range, check out this one from Hisense. This 43 inch smart TV has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and is available with multiple connectivity options like 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Moreover, the offered Hisense TV comes with a 10-bit display panel and is appreciated for its bezel-less floating design. With the ability to give out 4K ultra HD resolution (3840x2160), this smart TV comes in the ‎96.3 x 23.3 x 61.1 cm dimension. Hisense TV Price: Rs 27,990.





Best Budget TV - Redmi Smart LED TV





Budget buyers, this Redmi smart TV that comes for a nominal price, is an excellent choice for you. With the ability to provide supported internet services like Netflix, Prime Video, 5000+, Play, and, Youtube, etc, this Redmi TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Along with this, the offered smart TV is backed by a quad-core processor and is versed with an A+ grade LED panel. Redmi TV Price: Rs 13,999.





FAQs: Best TV





1. Which brand is best for TV?

Some of the best TV in India to buy are:

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Sony Bravia 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart OLED TV

Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 50 inch (127 cm) LED 4K TV

realme Smart TV X 40 inch (101 cm) LED Full HD TV

Kodak 55UHDX7XPRO 55 inch (139 cm) LED 4K TV





2. Which TV is the best Android TV in India?

The best TVs with Android OS are:

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 43 inch UHD Smart LED TV

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 inch HD Ready Smart LED TV

OnePlus TV 55 Q1 55 inch UHD Smart QLED TV

OnePlus 43Y1 43 inch Full HD Smart LED TV





3. Is OLED better than 4K?

Definitely, OLED TVs are known to offer a superior range of cinematic experiences, dynamic colors, and Dolby Vision support, making them better than 4K TVs.





4. Can I use Android TV without the Internet?

Yes, for some branded Android TVs like that of TCL, internet access is not required at all.











