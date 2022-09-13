Best TV In India (September 2022): Familiarize Yourself With Superb LED TVs, Smart TVs, 4K TVs, And HD TVs

Best TV In India: Selecting a television set for your room or living room or guest room is not as simple as it sounds. The fact that all of the three requirements demand a varied range of TVs shows how baffling it can be to choose an apt television set easily. Because a bedroom demands 32 inch LED TVs or 43 inch smart TVs, a living room generally needs a big set such as 55 inch LED TVs or 65 inch TVs, and a guest bedroom can have a 24 inch TV. So, before choosing the best television set, decide on which part of your home you want this TV for.





When you've decided on the location where you want that TV to be installed, the next parameter is price range. Luckily, in today’s market, you can find a wide range of LED TVs, Smart TVs, 4K TVs, and HD TVs under varied price ranges, some even going as low as below 10000. Apart from cost, other parameters like screen size, picture quality, OTT compatibility, design, and shelf lives are also quite important when making a purchase decision. And hence, we have considered all these factors into consideration and come up with some of the finest options that can be easily counted under the list of the best TV in India. Take a look and decide for yourself:





Best TV In India: Spectacular 32 Inch LED TV Online













We’re starting with the most affordable 32 inch LED TV you have today in modern times that also offers fine performance and reliability. The offered VW LED TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is versed with intelligent processing engine technology. In addition to this, the 32 inch TV is available in the 75 x 15 x 50 cm dimension and weighs around 4.22 kgs. With a viewing angle of 178 degrees, this HD TV has an image contrast ratio of 400000:1. VW LED TV Price: Rs 6,899.













Explore this awesome and affordable Redmi 32 inch TV that comes in black color and is known to support internet services like Netflix, Prime Video, 5000+, Play, And, Youtube. The offered smart LED TV has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and is available with 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Available with 20-watt powerful stereo speakers, this Android TV comes with an in-built Chromecast. Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 13,999.







Mi comes up with this 50 inch LED TV that is available in black color and is available in the 112.4 x 27.2 x 64.9 cm dimension. The offered smart LED TV comes with an Android operating system and is available with an image contrast ratio of 40000:1. In addition to this, the offered Smart TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is known for its vivid picture engine. This 4K TV comes with a 4K HDR 10-bit display and is appreciated for its reliable performance. Mi LED TV Price: Rs 30,999.













OnePlus brings to you one of the most popular and most sold versions of 32 inch TV segment. This OnePlus TV works with Alexa perfectly and is available with 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and other connectivity options. Along with this, the offered HD-ready TV is available with a LED display panel and is appreciated for its features like noise reduction, color space mapping, dynamic contrast, and anti-aliasing nature. OnePlus 32 inch LED TV Price: Rs 13,999.









Best TV In India: Spectacular 43 Inch Smart TV Online















LG, being a prominent brand, comes up with this full HD LED smart TV with a screen size of 43 inches. Ideal for bedrooms and living rooms, this LED smart TV has a refresh rate of 50Hz and is versed with an active HRD display. The offered LED smart TV comes with a flat display and a slim LED backlight module. Appreciated for its aesthetic design and high performance, this LED smart TV offers exquisite multi-tasking, screen mirroring, and impeccable performance. LG 43 inch Smart TV Price: Rs 28,990.













Check out this 43 inch Smart TV that comes with 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, giving plenty of seamless connectivity options. The offered 43 inch TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is available with an ultra HD LED panel. Moreover, this Samsung TV is appreciated for its attributes like mega contrast, air slim design, auto game mode, and immersive viewing experience. Samsung 43 inch Smart TV Price: Rs 31,490.













Find this 43 inch TV from iFFALCON that comes in black color and is known for its modern features like Google Assistant, 4K Android TV + HDR 10, AI-IN, T-Cast, and Bluetooth 5.0. The offered smart LED TV comes with an A+ grade display panel and is available in an appealing slim design. Along with this, the offered 43 inch smart TV is known to provide 4K resolution and stunning audio quality. iFFALCON 43 inch smart TV Price: Rs 20,999.













VU brings to you this cost-effective yet high-performance LED TV that comes with a 4K premium display and has a separate PC/Game mode. The offered VU smart TV is available with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Along with this, the offered smart Android TV comes with a panoramic wide viewing feature and is available with an anti-glare screen. Other features include AI picture boosters, modern aesthetics, and intelligent content. Vu 43 inch Smart TV Price: Rs 25,990.





Best TV In India: Spectacular 55 Inch 4k TVs Online













Buy this stupendous 55 inch 4K TV from Samsung that is applauded for its ultra HD LED display panel. The offered Samsung 55 inch TV comes with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and has 3 HDMI ports. Along with this, the offered 4K TV is appreciated for its screen mirroring, PC mode, and vivacious picture engine. This Samsung Smart TV is known for its 3-side bezeless design and is available with Q symphony that ensures an immersive audio experience. Samsung 55 inch 4K TV Price: Rs 48,990.













TCL, being one of the rising brands, offers this amazing 55 inch 4K TV in a metallic black design. The offered 55 inch smart TV comes with an A+ grade display panel and is bought for its stylish design. In addition to this, the offered TCL TV is compatible with OTT platforms, providing you with around 1062000 hours of content to watch without having a cable connection. Apart from this, hands-free voice control allows you to easily manage your smart TV with ease. TCL 55 inch 4K TV Price: Rs 44,990.













Explore this remarkable 55 inch TV from Redmi that has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. The offered 4K Android TV comes with a LED display panel and a Dolby Vision feature. Along with this, the offered Redmi TV comes with dual-band wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3 HDMI ports, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for viewers. Apart from parental lock and smart curation, this Redmi 55 inch TV is also applauded for its vivid picture engine and 2 15W speakers. Redmi 55 inch 4K TV Price: Rs 39,999.







Best TV In India: Popular HD TVs Online













Looking for an affordable HD TV? Explore this 40-inch LED TV from Mi that comes in black color. The offered Mi HD TV is compatible with various internet services like Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, And, Youtube, and Disney+Hotstar. Moreover, this HD TV has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Available with an in-built Chromecast, this Mi 40 inch TV is known for its bezeless design, ultra-bright screen, and detailed picture controls. Mi 40 inch TV Price: Rs 19,999.













Purchase this unparalleled 43 inch HD TV from Toshiba that has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and is known for its bezeless design. The offered HD TV comes with an A+ grade display panel and is versed with a REGZA picture engine. Along with this, the offered HD TV comes in the 37.6 x 7.9 x 23.9 cm dimension and weighs around 6.5 kgs. Toshiba HD TV Price: Rs 22,990.







