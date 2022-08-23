10 Best TV In India (August 2022): Top 10 Smart TVs, LED TVs, and 4K TVs

Best TV in India: Everyone needs some quality time after all day of hard work and watching TV is one of the best ways for relaxing. The TV has become one of the internal parts of every home. Nowadays, as technology has evolved, you can see TV with lots of features like smart TV, 4K TV for amazing display quality with Dolby audio for better audio quality, and many more other features.





Here in this article, you will get the best TV in India, the top 10 smart TVs, LED TVs, and 4K TVs that are worth watching and loaded with all the latest features. This list will make it easier for you to choose the Best TV for your home.













Samsung 65 inch 4K Smart QLED TV









This Samsung 4K smart TV comes with (3840x2160) Ultra HD resolution and 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. It also comes in an elegant design that gives a fantastic look to your room. It also adjusts the brightness automatically to protect your eyes.





It comes with Neo Quantum 4K processor for better and smooth performance and gets all the OTT apps here as it is an intelligent TV. It has One Billion colors with a wide viewing angle with 40 Watts powerful speakers. One of the best Samsung TVs.

Samsung TV Price: Rs 1,26,340.





Explore More 4K TVs on Amazon Here.







Sony Bravia 43 inch Smart LED Google TV









Sony is one of the leading electronics brands, this Sony Smart TV comes with 20 Watts speakers with Dolby Audio and smart TV features like Voice search, Alexa, and download OTT apps from Google Play with a single click. It has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity of the gaming console, setup box, and hard drives.





It is one of the best smart TVs, it has 20 Watts sound output with a 4K HDR ultra bright display and 178 wide viewing angle.

Sony Smart TV Price: Rs 47,900.





Explore more Smart TV on Amazon Here







LG 55 inch 4K Smart LED TV









This LG 4K LED TV comes with a5 Gen 5 Processor to provide you an immersive experience and watch non-4K content in 4K on a large UHD screen and enjoy clarity and precision in every moment. It has AI brightness control to ensure the perfect brightness level for any environment. It also comes with a sports alert option to stop worrying about missing any match. As it is a 4K TV, enjoy gaming using the gaming dashboard that has been given to it.

LG LED TV Price: Rs 49, 490.









OnePlus 32 inch Smart Android TV









OnePlus Smart TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity of setup boxes, gaming consoles, hard drives, and more. It comes with 20 Watts of sound output with Dolby audio for better performance. It also comes with an advanced Gamma Engine that produces unmatched visual quality to bring your experience alive.





This 32 inch TV comes with special features like noise reduction, color space mapping, and Anti-Aliasing. As it is powered by Android, you can access multiple OTT apps and give voice commands via Google Assistant.

OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 13,999.







Mi 43 inch LED TV









This Mi TV comes with 20 Watts powerful speakers for better audio quality and 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting hard drives, setup boxes, gaming consoles, and more. As it is a smart TV, you can download all leading OTT apps via Google Play Store with inbuilt wifi, 1 GB RAM, and 8GB storage space.





Enjoy the smooth experience with Mali-450 GPU and control your TV and plan your day with voice command. It has more than 15 million colors in great depth.

MI LED TV Price: Rs 22,999.





Explore More LED TV on Amazon Here







AmazonBasics 32 inch Smart LED TV









This AmazonBasics Smart LED TV comes with Anti-aliasing dynamic contrast with a backlight and also reduces noise reduction and delivers an immersive visual experience. Also, enjoy the brighter display and better contrast with an A+ grade LED Panel.





As it is a smart TV, it comes with kids modes with a parental lock and you can use Alexa to set reminders and timers while watching TV. The DTS Tru surround sound is providing a true sound experience.

AmazonBasics LED TV Price: Rs13,499.







Toshiba 43 inch Smart Android LED TV









Toshiba 43 inch LED TV comes with a bezel-less design and 178 degrees wide viewing angle with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity and it has 20 Watts powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Audio for better sound output.





As it is a smart TV, download 5000+ apps from the Play Store and experience smoother and better performance with Quad Core Processor and 1 GB RAM, and 8GB storage space. The display offers an ultra-bright screen for flawless picture quality even in bright rooms. One of the best TV in India.

Toshiba LED TV Price: Rs 22,990.







Acer 50 inch 4K LED TV









This Acer 50 inch is a 4K LED TV that comes with true-to-live visuals which gives you a better viewing experience with 1 billion realistic colors. Experience the powerful 30 W speakers with Dolby Audio for better sound quality.





Time to get everything more with customized content suggestions and access more than 5000 apps in Google Play Store with Android TV 11. It also comes with blue light reduction for protecting your eyes. One of the top TV on our list.

Acer LED TV Price: Rs 30,999.







TCL32 inch Android Smart LED TV











This 32 inch TCL Smart TV comes with 16 Watts powerful speakers with Dolby Audio for better sound quality and it has 2 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting hard drives, gaming consoles, and more. The smart features allow you to Google voice search with Google Assistant and download all OTT apps via Google Play Store.





Its display comes with an ultra-bright screen for flawless picture quality even in bright rooms. The Android R 11 makes it smoother and better for a better experience.

TCL LED TV Price: Rs 12,990.







Redmi 43 inch Smart LED TV









It comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting the setup box, gaming console, and hard drives and has Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity. It has 20 Watts, powerful speakers, with Dolby Audio for better sound quality.





As it is a smart TV, you can download 5000+ apps including the OTT ones. It also comes with 1GB RAM with 8GB Storage along with Quad Core Processor for a smoother experience.

Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 22,999.





Explore more Best TV in India here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.