Best Toshiba TV: Top Android TVs At Affordable Prices

Best Toshiba TV: Televisions are getting smarter than ever, whether you want to access all your favorite shows and movies or control your TV through Alexa or Google Assistant, it’s never been easier to have great content whenever you want it. With Toshiba Android TV you'll find a TV that fits your smart world perfectly, whether you're an entertainment junkie, live to stay connected, or just want a beautifully designed television that gives you an out-of-this-world movie experience.





Toshiba TVs are a great choice for anyone who wants an affordable smart TV that still has all the latest features of more expensive models of smart TVs. It's also very easy to use and perfect for people with little experience using a television.





Best Toshiba TV: Popular Picks

Below you will find the top choice of Toshiba LED TVs with their details like features, prices, and specifications.





Toshiba TV 32 inch presents crisp and clear images by reducing noise and image distortion. This LED TV has a game mode that boosts your chances of scoring legendary wins by significantly reducing input lag.

In match time you get a thriller feeling with their switch to sports mode which will give you an immersive live stadium experience. Toshiba TV 32 Inch Price: Rs 11,490.







Toshiba 43 inch smart TV gives you chance to enjoy uncompromisingly crisp, clear, and immersive images with professional theatre UHD quality.



This LED TV has REGZA Power Audio that enables you to hear the sound as if you are right there in the scene. Toshiba 43 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 27,990.







Their High Dynamic Range delivers true-to-life images and makes everything vivid with details and colors.



You can also use your voice to find movies, stream apps, play music, and control the TV. It has dual-band Wifi, HDMI with eARC support, Bluetooth 5.0, and all the connections you want. 50 Inch Toshiba TV Price: Rs 33,990.





Toshiba Android TV has MEMC that reduces blur in fast-moving scenes, offering crisp and clear images for fast action sequences.

With Toshiba LED TV enjoy instant access to your favorite live TV, video streaming, apps, and games without stuttering. 55 Inch Toshiba TV Price: Rs 38,990.







Toshiba TV has Quantum Dot Technology that delivers over a billion shades of color that stay realistic.



You can control your Android TV by simply saying OK google and saying your command without the remote. 65 Inch Toshiba TV Price: Rs 76,990.









Explore more Toshiba TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.