Best Sony TVs With OLED, LED, And Ultra HD Display To Make Your Home Smarter For A Change

Best Sony TVs: If you are looking for smart TVs with the latest technology for your smart needs then you have landed on the exact page. We understand the importance of smart TVs that’s why today we have compiled a few best performed Sony TVs to give you the best purchasing options. Sony TVs are a well-known brand in the market of smart TVs that offers you the latest features, stylish designs, and other specifications with different screen sizes and price ranges.





This Sony television has 'smart' capability, now you don't need to connect a smart TV to the internet to just watch regular television. Having a smart television has various benefits, like Apps, streaming and casting, recommendations, smart home control, and many more to make your family time more enjoyable.





Also Read: Best Sony TVs In India 2022: Choose Finest 4K HD Display To Experience Sharp And Clearer View.





Best Sony TVs 2022: Popular Picks

Below we have listed some of the best performed smart TVs from Sony TVs to make your purchase valuable.





Buy Now





Sony’s advanced imaging technology allows you to view bright and vivid views. The Motionflow XR feature adds extra frames between the originals. Comparing visual factors on successive frames. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. 32 Inch Sony LED TV Price: Rs 25,990.







Buy Now





Sony TV features Google TV, a watchlist, voice search, Google play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, with additional features Apple Airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa display. This Sony TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution making them clearer, more vibrant, and more natural. 65 Inch Sony LED TV Price: Rs 82,990.







Buy Now





Sony’s unique technology expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the TV. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. Dolby audio support gives you an impressive audio experience. 50 Inch Sony LED TV Price: Rs 61,999.





Read More: Best 55 Inch Sony TV In India: Your Happy Place Is About Be Smarter.





Buy Now





A classy stand with cable MGMT makes this TV look luxurious it focuses you on the picture, not the TV's problem. Get rid of ventilation holes and harmful dust on the back of the TV, as this Sony TV comes with X-protection pro features and an anti-humidity coating. 43 Inch Sony LED TV Price: Rs 51,990.





Buy Now





This Sony TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution making them clearer, more vibrant, and more natural. Enjoy effortless control over video search, content streaming, and music player by connecting and communicating with other smart devices. 55 Inch Sony LED TV Price: Rs 72,990.







Buy Now





This television automatically switches into the game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. This Sony TV has an amazing BRAVIA Cam that recognizes where you are in the room and how far you are from the Television then adjusts the sound and picture settings so they are just right. 77 Inch Sony LED TV Price: Rs 4,74,990.









Explore more Sony TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.