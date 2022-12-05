Best Sony TV Vs LG TV: The Total Package For An Entertainment Spree

Best Sony TV Vs LG TV: Choosing one among these televisions is quite unfair because each one of them is performing well in the world of smart TVs. These days most TVs are Smart, and every brand has similar smart features so it becomes more tedious to pick the best one. When you will compare the basic features of these TVs at the same price range you will find every feature i.e. size, shape, resolution, and sound quality everything of similar quality in both brands.





Well! Sony TV generally ranks higher than LG TVs. This is because lower refresh rate TVs have MotionFlow technology that reduces motion blur, unlike LG TVs.





Best Sony TVs In India: Popular Picks

Sony TV comes to upscaling lower-resolution content, and they offer great motion handling. Here you are going to explore their top model with details of features and price range.





Sony TV has advanced imaging technology that allows you to view bright and vivid views. The Motionflow XR feature adds extra frames between the originals.

Comparing visual factors on successive frames. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. 32 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 26,990.





A classy stand with cable MGMT makes this Sony TV look luxurious it focuses you on the picture, not the TV's problem.

Get rid of ventilation holes and harmful dust on the back of the TV, as this Sony TV comes with X-protection pro features and an anti-humidity coating. 43 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 51,990.





This Sony TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution making them clearer, more vibrant, and more natural.

This model of Sony TV gives you chance to enjoy effortless control over video search, content streaming, and music player by connecting and communicating with other smart devices. 55 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 60,990.





Best LG TVs In India: Top Choices

LG TVs have superior color reproduction and the ability to achieve perfect black by completely turning off the pixel. Well! Below you will get a few top options from LG TVs with their feature details and price range.





LG TVs have a thin bezel and stylish finish that work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.





This smart TV creates more dynamic color and contrast, and low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images. With this smart TV enjoy flawless & multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers deliver sound from all angles. 32 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 17,290.







LG TV gives you chance to enjoy your content as the director intended AI sound for an immersive experience and easy control with just your voice.

Lg TV presents you with Smart Voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more, making controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever. 43 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 34,990.





Most Asked Questions:

To solve your queries about the best smart tv here we have compiled a few most asked questions with a short and simple answer. These all questions and answers are based on high research to make your shopping experience fabulous.





Which is better Sony TV or LG TV?

Sony LED TV models are far better than LG TVs because they get brighter, have better uniformity, and usually have better contrast.





How long do LG TVs last?

LG TVs last roughly 100,000 hours if they use OLED technology. However, the number drops to about 60,000 hours if it's an LCD TV.





How long will a Sony TV last?

With the proper care and maintenance, you can make this Sony TV last from 7-10 years.





Is Bravia the same as Sony?

Bravia is a brand of Sony Visual Products Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, and is used for its television products.









