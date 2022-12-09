Best Sony TV 2022: Revive Your Television Viewing Experience With Grace

Best Sony TV 2022: The era of incredible television is here. Today, thanks to technological advancements, a lot of state-of-art TVs are now present in the market. If someone tells you to shortlist the best TV in India, some brands that will instantly come to your mind are Sony, Samsung, OnePlus, etc. Amongst these, Sony is a well-known brand to go for. Especially for people who expect excellent video resolution and amazing audio experience, Sony TVs are considered quite ideal to go with. Additionally, Sony TVs are known for their splendid smart features like Chromecast, voice assistance, impressive refresh rate, and massive screen sizes.





So, if you’re in pursuit of the best Sony TVs, here’s your chance to grab the finest purchase options available online in India. Take a look and make the best purchase for yourself today:





Best Sony TV 2022: Start With The 32 Inch TVs





When talking about the best Sony TV, why not start with the versions that are more affordable and more popular among the cost-effective audience? Yes, we are talking about the best Sony TVs with a screen size of 32 inches. These 32-inch TVs are available in an affordable price range and still hold the same set of attributes that are needed in the latest smart TVs. Take a look:

Purchase the awesome looking 32 inch TV from Sony that is appreciated for its Alexa compatibility and is known to support various internet services like Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, etc.





Known for its 178-degree viewing angle, this Sony TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is available with 3 HDMI ports along with 2 USB ports. Sony TV Price: Rs 24,990.





Sony comes up with this 32 inch smart TV that comes in black color and flaunts its superior connectivity options like 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI ports. This Sony TV is known for its X-Reality Pro functionality and is known to give exceptional picture quality to viewers.





Moreover, this Sony TV has an inbuilt Chromecast and is available in 73 x 7.5 x 43.7 cm dimensions. The offered Sony TV has Dolby Audio, Apple Airplay feature, and Motion Flow XR200. Sony TV Price: Rs 26,990.





Best Sony TV 2022: 43 Inch TVs





Here, you can find impeccable Sony TVs with a screen size of 43 inches. These 43 inch TVs from Sony are available with Android features and are known for their superior performance, awesome refresh rate, and fantastic visual experience. Along with this, the offered Sony TVs are available in a moderate price range that middle-class buyers can easily pick up. Explore these remarkable TVs today:





Gear up for this 43 inch smart TV from Sony Bravia that has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Available with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, this Sony TV has an open baffle speaker and is versed with an X1 4K display processor.





In addition to this, the offered Sony smart TV comes with an in-built Google Assistant and an in-built Chromecast. Parents can benefit from this Sony TV from its complete parental control that allows them to set a daily limit to monitor and handle their kids’ viewing experience. Sony TV Price: Rs 44,990.





Best Sony TV 2022: 50 Inch TVs





Those who crave and desire a large-screen TV in their home, Sony 50 inch TVs are considered quite a hit. These Sony TVs are known for their vivacious viewing experience, FHD resolutions, and reliable performance. Check them out!







Pick this remarkable Sony smart TV that comes with a screen size of 50 inches and is available in a dashing black color.





The offered Sony TV allows you to enjoy popular series on various internet platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, etc. Moreover, this Sony TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is available with an in-built mic. Sony TV Price: Rs 79,790.









Best Sony TV 2022: 55 Inch TVs





Now since a lot of people like to enjoy their favorite movies, shows, and sports on a wide screen that gives an unmatchable visual experience, Sony TVs with 55 inch wide screens are also highly popular in the market. These 55 inch TVs are available in a bit premium price range and are known for the cinematic experience they provide with impeccable audio quality. Moreover, these Sony TVs are appreciated for their long shelf life and top-notch performance.











Best Sony TV 2022: 65 Inch TVs





You can also explore some of the finest 65 inch Sony TVs online that are known for their vibrant colors, impeccable designs, superb picture quality, hi-fi resolutions, robustness, sleekness, and durable performance. Take a look:





For a massive entertainment spree, try this 65 inch Sony TV that comes in black color and is compatible with Alexa. The offered Sony TV allows you to enjoy your favorite series or movies on different internet applications like Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, etc.





Known for its X1 4K processor, this Sony TV has an image aspect ratio of 16:9 and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Sony TV Price: Rs 90,240.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.