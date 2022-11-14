Best Smart TVs Under 20000: Low Budget Massive Enjoyment

Best Smart TVs Under 20000: Choosing the best TV under a low budget range looks very easy but in actuality, it's not less than bloodshed. There is a huge range of stylish smart TVs available in various sizes and brands in the market, which may confuse you to pick the right one for you. Well! To make your purchasing decisions easier today we have shortlisted a few high-performance and stylish smart TVs for your family time.





These TVs are available from brands Mi, TCL, LG, Smasung, and many more with various size options that is giving you chance to experience a cinematic feel at home. If you have a quite small area then you should go with 32 inches or 43-inch TVs as per your need but if are having enough space for your entertainment zone then 50 inches to the 65-inch perfect choice for you. Moreover, a smart TV gives you chance to enjoy crystal clear view and sound, multiple connectivities, steaming options, smart connectivity, and many other eye catchy features to convert your normal drawing room to a smart room.





Best Smart TVs Under 20000: Top Picks

Below we have rounded up a few best performance and stylish smart tv in your budget range to make your cozy time more entertaining.









This Smart TV from Samsung gives you a new visual experience for your playlist. You can play your music and videos from your smartphone on the big screen and also can convert your TV into a quintessential PC. Their Ultra Clean View delivers high-quality images with less distortion, utilizing an advanced algorithm to analyze original content and deliver improved detail. 32-inch Samsung TV Price: Rs 13,499.







LG TVs have a thin bezel and stylish finish that work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience. It creates more dynamic color and contrast, and low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images. With this smart TV enjoy flawless & multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers deliver sound from all angles. 32 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 13,990.









TCL gives you chance to enjoy a viewing experience that is 2X the clarity of standard HD TVs. The stereo surrounding audio quality ensures that you enjoy a lifelike audio-visual experience. This tv provides unlimited movies, TV series, variety shows, cartoons, and sports resources for you to enjoy non-stopped entertainment with your beloved family. 40 Inch TCL TV Price: Rs 17,990.









The powerful inbuilt 24W output speakers make sure that you hear every sound in detail. Kodak TV provides an immersive visual experience by applying various levels of contrast to different areas on the screen which in turn gives you an outstanding image depth. It has a Voice-Enabled Bluetooth remote, powerful hardware, and home automation along with thousands of apps and shows to watch. 40 Inch Kodak Smart TV Price: Rs 16,999.





Immerse yourself in a new experience with OnePlus’s bezel-less design. It has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene. Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. 32 Inch OnePlus TV Price: Rs 14,999.













Mi 40-inch smart TV comes with an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio, there's more room for your entertainment, and has an immersive design with a wider viewing angle that takes you across the horizon with each scene. Wake your TV in under 5 seconds and ensure you stay on track with your favorite content. 40 Inch Mi Smart TV Price: Rs 19,999.









