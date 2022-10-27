Best Smart TVs Under 20000: Get Buying Guide For TVs Under Budget

Best Smart TVs Under 20000: Televisions have become a necessary household entertainment appliance. And if you are planning to add this stylish smart TV to your home entertainment but getting confused with its features or price range? Don’t worry here you will get answers to your all queries, in today's article we have compiled a few best TVs under 20000 from brands like Mi, Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, and Kodak to make your purchasing decision right and easy.





These smart TVs are the best option for those who are looking for a budget-friendly TV with all the latest features. This smart Tv lets you wirelessly stream videos, music, and pictures from your phone, tablet, or laptop straight to your TV. Furthermore, you will get some more interesting features like Alexa, Google assistance, a high-resolution display, Dolby sound, and many more to make your home entertainment more interesting.





Also Read: Best Smart TVs With 1080p Resolution For An Entertainment Spree At Your Home.





Best Smart TVs Under 20000: Popular Picks

Below we have shortlisted a few of best performed smart TVs under 20000 to give you the best purchasing option in your price range.









Buy Now





With this Redmi 32 inch smart TV you can choose from content in 15+ languages across 30+ OTT apps basis your preferences and selections. Riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. This smart LED TV is a personal hub for the TV user for a unique personalized space. Redmi 32 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 12,999.







Reason To Buy

A+ Grade LED panel

178 Degree-wide viewing angle

2 HDMI ports

2 USB ports

Dolby Audio





Pros

Good picture quality in the price range

The refresh rate available is 60 hertz

4K and HD work very fine





Cons

No Bass with the 20-watt speaker

No mouse pointer provided







Buy Now





OnePlus smart TVs have an advanced Gamma Engine that produces unmatched visual quality to bring your experience alive. With the 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio enhancement, the OnePlus TV Y Series delivers crystal clear sound quality that you will enjoy. OnePlus 32 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 14,999.







Reason To Buy

60 hertz refresh rate

Android TV 9.0

Chromecast

Google Assistant

Anti-Aliasing





Pros

No heating issue

Provides good color reproduction

The wall mount comes free





Cons

USB Ports don't support FAT32 Memory sticks

Not compatible with echo dot





Read More: Best 50-Inch TV In India: With Dolby Audio To Add Memories And Crispy Dialogues.









Buy Now





Kodak smart TV featuring a sleek bezel-less design, this elegant TV lends any living space a sophisticated touch. This smart TV is integrated with an Android Operating System to provide content from anywhere in the world. Kodak 43 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 19,999.







Reason To Buy

Bezel-Less design

178 degree-wide viewing angle

40 watts output

TruSurround technology

A+ Grade DLED panel





Pros

Stylish and slim design

Smart remote control

1.4 GHz offers seamless gameplay without a hitch





Cons

Does not have screen mirroring

USB plug problems











Buy Now





Mi 40 inch smart TV comes with an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio, there's more room for your entertainment, and has an immersive design with a wider viewing angle that takes you across the horizon with each scene. Wake your TV in under 5 seconds and ensure you stay on track with your favorite content. Mi 40 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 19,999.







Reason To Buy

Android TV 9

Miracast

Bezel-less design

1GB RAM + 8GB storage

178 degree wide viewing angle





Pros

Fabulous picture quality

Volume is great with clarity

HDMI is supported





Cons

Non-customizable Patchwall

No option to remove Netflix and Prime Video











Buy Now





Samsung TV Plus offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations. The SlimFit camera with tilt functionality allows you to create the perfect angle while using your favorite video call apps like Google Duo, which can be accessed directly through the monitor. Samsung 27 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 19,299.







Reason To Buy

1 billion colors with HDR 10

Ultrawide game view

Smart connectivity with smart things

Hard disk till 2TB supported





Pros

HD display

Responsive TV Remote

Flawless voice commands





Cons

Limited video formats supported

Bluetooth unavailable









Explore more branded smart TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.