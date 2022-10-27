Best Smart TVs Under 20000: Get Buying Guide For TVs Under Budget

Updated: Thu, 27 Oct 2022 06:47 PM IST
Best Smart TVs Under 20000: Televisions have become a necessary household entertainment appliance. And if you are planning to add this stylish smart TV to your home entertainment but getting confused with its features or price range? Don’t worry here you will get answers to your all queries, in today's article we have compiled a few best TVs under 20000 from brands like Mi, Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, and Kodak to make your purchasing decision right and easy.
These smart TVs are the best option for those who are looking for a budget-friendly TV with all the latest features. This smart Tv lets you wirelessly stream videos, music, and pictures from your phone, tablet, or laptop straight to your TV. Furthermore, you will get some more interesting features like Alexa, Google assistance, a high-resolution display, Dolby sound, and many more to make your home entertainment more interesting.
Also Read: Best Smart TVs With 1080p Resolution For An Entertainment Spree At Your Home.
Best Smart TVs Under 20000: Popular Picks
Below we have shortlisted a few of best performed smart TVs under 20000 to give you the best purchasing option in your price range.
Redmi 32 inches Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV - 48% off
With this Redmi 32 inch smart TV you can choose from content in 15+ languages across 30+ OTT apps basis your preferences and selections. Riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. This smart LED TV is a personal hub for the TV user for a unique personalized space. Redmi 32 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 12,999.
Reason To Buy
-
A+ Grade LED panel
-
178 Degree-wide viewing angle
-
2 HDMI ports
-
2 USB ports
-
Dolby Audio
Pros
Good picture quality in the price range
The refresh rate available is 60 hertz
4K and HD work very fine
Cons
No Bass with the 20-watt speaker
No mouse pointer provided
OnePlus 32 inches Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV - 25% off
OnePlus smart TVs have an advanced Gamma Engine that produces unmatched visual quality to bring your experience alive. With the 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio enhancement, the OnePlus TV Y Series delivers crystal clear sound quality that you will enjoy. OnePlus 32 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 14,999.
Reason To Buy
-
60 hertz refresh rate
-
Android TV 9.0
-
Chromecast
-
Google Assistant
-
Anti-Aliasing
Pros
No heating issue
Provides good color reproduction
The wall mount comes free
Cons
USB Ports don't support FAT32 Memory sticks
Not compatible with echo dot
Read More: Best 50-Inch TV In India: With Dolby Audio To Add Memories And Crispy Dialogues.
Kodak 43 inches Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - 41% off
Kodak smart TV featuring a sleek bezel-less design, this elegant TV lends any living space a sophisticated touch. This smart TV is integrated with an Android Operating System to provide content from anywhere in the world. Kodak 43 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 19,999.
Reason To Buy
-
Bezel-Less design
-
178 degree-wide viewing angle
-
40 watts output
-
TruSurround technology
-
A+ Grade DLED panel
Pros
Stylish and slim design
Smart remote control
1.4 GHz offers seamless gameplay without a hitch
Cons
Does not have screen mirroring
USB plug problems
Mi 40 inches Horizon Edition Full HD LED TV - 33% off
Mi 40 inch smart TV comes with an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio, there's more room for your entertainment, and has an immersive design with a wider viewing angle that takes you across the horizon with each scene. Wake your TV in under 5 seconds and ensure you stay on track with your favorite content. Mi 40 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 19,999.
Reason To Buy
-
Android TV 9
-
Miracast
-
Bezel-less design
-
1GB RAM + 8GB storage
-
178 degree wide viewing angle
Pros
Fabulous picture quality
Volume is great with clarity
HDMI is supported
Cons
Non-customizable Patchwall
No option to remove Netflix and Prime Video
Samsung 27-inch M5 FHD Smart TV
Samsung TV Plus offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations. The SlimFit camera with tilt functionality allows you to create the perfect angle while using your favorite video call apps like Google Duo, which can be accessed directly through the monitor. Samsung 27 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 19,299.
Reason To Buy
-
1 billion colors with HDR 10
-
Ultrawide game view
-
Smart connectivity with smart things
-
Hard disk till 2TB supported
Pros
HD display
Responsive TV Remote
Flawless voice commands
Cons
Limited video formats supported
Bluetooth unavailable
Explore more branded smart TVs here:
Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.