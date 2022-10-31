Best Smart TVs in 2022: Top Options That You Should Buy Right Now

Best Smart TVs in 2022: everyone needs some chill pill time after all-day work and watching TV is one of the best that most of us do. The market is full of options and the new-age TVs are coming with multiple features like better connectivity options, smart TV features, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, and more. These new TVs are also known to offer a better viewing experience and if you are looking for the same, check out the best Smart TVs in 2022 here.





Here are the top picks from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, Sansui, and more that are known for their best in quality products for many years. Select the best one among all as per your budget and brand preference.







Best Smart TVs in India 2022

Check out the new-age smart TVs here that are loaded with multiple features and connectivity options.













Samsung is one of the leading electronics brands in India and has a wide range of smart TVs. This 43 inch LED TV comes with features like screen mirroring, web browser, and PC Mode, and also supports OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, and more for unlimited entertainment.





It comes with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for better connectivity, the 20 Watts speaker offers good sound quality. The crystal 4K display offers the best viewing experience which makes it one of the best smart TV in India. Samsung TV Price: Rs 29,990.







OnePlus is one of the fastest-growing brands in India and this 43 inch TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. This smart TV comes with Android TV, the OnePlus Connect system, and Google Assistant, and also supports OTT apps for unlimited entertainment.





It is a perfect-sized TV that is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The advanced Gamma Engines optimizes display quality bringing every scene to life with ultra-clear content. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 29,999.







This Redmi TV comes with an A+ Grade LED panel with a Vivid picture engine and ultra-bright screen for a better viewing experience. It is loaded with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting setups, gaming consoles, and Bluetooth 5.0 to connect Bluetooth speakers.





The 20 Watts speakers with Dolby Audio bring out the best audio experience. It comes with smart TV features like Kids Mode with parental lock, Universal search, and Chromecast in-built, and also supports OTT apps. Redmi TV Price: Rs 13,999.















This Sansui TV comes with 4K ultra HD with a Wide Color Gamut for a better viewing experience. It has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity, the 20 Watts audio output with Dolby Audio makes the sound better. It is loaded with smart TV features like Google Assistant, Alexa enabled, and a CA53 Quad Core processor for a more smooth experience which makes it one of the best TVs in India. Sansui TV Price: Rs 31,900.

















It is a perfect-sized smart TV for a medium to large-sized room that offers a theater-like experience at home. This OnePlus TV comes with 4K ultra HD with a Bezel-Less design and 1 billion for better display quality. It has dual wifi, 3 HDMI, and 2 USB ports for better connectivity, and 24 Watts sp[eakers bring out the best audio experience. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 32,999.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.