Best Smart TVs In India: Spend Smartly To Make Your Home Viewing Experience Fantabulous

Best Smart TVs In India: Tried scrolling the list of best smart TVs in India but didn’t get the right match as per your requirement? Don’t worry today we have listed a few high-performance smart TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Redmi, and TCL for every home's needs. These smart TVs offer you features like Dolby vision & sound, Alexa, Google Assistant, Multiconnectivity, and many more to work smartly.





Well! Here you are going to explore options from 32 inches, 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches smart TVs. If your room size is small and you are going to seat closer to your television the 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs are the best sizes for your room but if you have a larger room and you are going to seat 5 to 6 feet far from the tv then you should consider 50 to 65 inches TVs.





Also Read: Smart TV Buying Guide 2022: How To Pick ‘The One’ From The Best Smart TVs In India?





Best Smart TVs In India: Top Choices

Here we have picked a few high performances smart TVs with all the latest features to make cozy time more entertaining.









Buy Now





OnePlus Bezel-less design smart TV comes with Dolby to feel crispy dialogues and this smart TV is having more outstanding features like OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode. Moreover, you will get supported apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment. OnePlus 43 inches Smart TV Price: Rs 29,999.







Buy Now





Sony’s unique technology expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the TV. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. Dolby audio support gives you an impressive audio experience. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 80,000.







Buy Now





LG smart TV has an advanced image processor that adjusts color for richer, more natural images to enjoy the beauty of nature’s true colors on your TV screen and give you access to connected smart devices remotely from one big screen. With Dolby Audio, you can experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home on your TV. LG 55 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 44,980.





Read More: Best Smart TV Under 30000 In India: Top Options For Ultimate Viewing Experience.





Buy Now





This Smart TV from Samsung gives you a new visual experience for your playlist. You can play your music and videos from your smartphone on the big screen and also can convert your TV into a quintessential PC. Their Ultra Clean View delivers high-quality images with less distortion, utilizing an advanced algorithm to analyze original content and deliver improved detail. Samsung 32-inch LED TV Price: Rs 13,499.







Buy Now





TCL AI-IN offers the TV on & off and connects with your smart home devices only by using your voice. With Dolby Audio you will enjoy the ultra-realistic, enhanced sound that will be going to make your entertainment time memorable. It has a dynamic color enhancement feature from a low color display to a high color display when playing videos and natural pictures. TCL 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 28,990.











Explore more branded smart TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.