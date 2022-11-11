Best Smart TV Under 40000: Top Redmi And Mi TVs For A Spectacular Entertainment

Best Smart TV Under 40000: Televisions have become a necessary household entertainment appliance. But when it comes to choosing the best smart TV brand in your budget range, you get confused. Well, to help you to bring a stylish and featured smart TV to your home, here we have rounded up a few best-performed televisions from Redmi and Mi brands. These Smart TVs are available in different screen sizes, connectivity, streaming options, and many more to reach your smart needs.





Mi and Redmi TVs are well-known brands to provide their customers some stylish options with the latest features at an affordable price range. These Mi TV under 40000 is providing you Ultra HD Display with Dolby Audio to give you a superb entertainment experience. Furthermore, Redmi TV under 40000 is giving you chance to control your smart TV with just one click.





Best Mi TV Under 40000: Top Picks

Below we have listed a few of the best-performed Mi LED TVs and Mi Smart TVs to give you an Ultra HD entertainment experience.











Mi 43 inches TVs give you a bezel-less full-screen experience with a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor. Their display adjusts screen brightness based on ambient light for a personalized viewing experience. It has a 64-bit Quad Core A55 chip with 2GB RAM ensuring smooth performance no matter the task at hand. Furthermore, you can use your voice to search for shows, control your TV, plan your day, and more. Just ask Google. 43 Inch MI LED TV Price: Rs 29,960.







Mi TVs Dolby Vision brings colors and details onscreen to life, just as the creators intended. Their proprietary engine creates a life-like display with great depth, saturation, and contrast. It has powerful 30W speakers that give you the impressive, XL Audio experience you've always wanted. Let your senses get enveloped in immersive sound with the best in-home audio standard. 43 Inch MI Smart TV Price: Rs 31,999.





Best Redmi TV Under 40000: Popular Picks

Here we have listed a few best Redmi TV under 40000 with the best quality display, Dolby Audio, and stylish design to revamp your home decor.









Redmi TV has Impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience. Their Dolby Atmos is a leap forward from traditional stereo and surround sound. You can also search for content across all 25+ OTT apps with access to content with a single click. This Smart TV is presenting you Kid Mode with parental mode, now control is in your hands. Redmi 50 Inch TV Price: Rs 32,999.















Redmi has Dolby Vision that brings colors and details onscreen to life, just as the creators intended. Their proprietary engine creates a life-like display with great depth, saturation, and contrast. It has powerful 30W speakers that give you the impressive, XL Audio experience you've always wanted. 43 Inch Redmi TV Price: Rs 26,999.











Redmi 55 inches LED TV has impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience. Their Dolby Vision brings colors and details on the screen to life, Just as the creator intended it to be. Redmi smart TV has a ﬂuid display with intelligent frame insertion for blur-free visuals for sports and games. 55 Inch Redmi TV Price: Rs 39,999.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.