Best Smart TV In 2023: If you're looking to take your viewing experience to the next level, the latest smart TVs are for you. It allows you to connect to the Internet and provide sophisticated applications and features to revamp your home entertainment.

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Thu, 05 Jan 2023 12:53 PM IST
Best Smart TV In 2023: Time To Revamp Your Home Entertainment For Better Sound And Vision
Best Smart TV In 2023 | Image Source: Pexels

Best Smart TV In 2023: Nowadays, smart TVs are in demand for their great features and compatibility. TVs have slowly and steadily evolved and are now smarter and much more advanced than traditional TVs. In addition, Smart TVs come with trending features like Wi-Fi Direct, screen mirroring/Miracast that lets you stream videos or share the screen of compatible devices, Bluetooth, a built-in voice assistant that follows voice commands, etc for more fun and convenience.


You don't have to spend a lot of money to get this smart TV online. If your budget is low you can buy the best TV under 10000, for a mid-range budget buyer best TV under 15000 is available, and for a premium budget, customers the best smart TVs are available in a huge range.  


Well! get the best choices here from a wide range of televisions from all the popular brands including LG, Sony, Samsung, and more to transform your home entertainment spree.


Best Smart TV In 2023: Popular Picks

 

Smart TV Price In India
 Kodak 106 cm (42 inches) Smart LED TV  Rs 14,999
 Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) LED Google TV  Rs 85,490
 LG 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV  Rs 52,990
 Samsung 65 inches Smart LED TV  Rs 87,480
 OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Smart Android TV  Rs 14,999


Check out some top choices for the best smart TV in 2023 with their prices range, specifications, and features that will help you to choose your best entertainment buddy.  


Kodak 106 cm (42 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV - 46% off

Kodak brand had a fantastic success formula that keyed off of international distribution, and mass production to a low price smart TV. This Kodak 42 inch TV is the best TV under 15000 that has an elegant and stylish bezel-less design and will blend well with your living room’s aesthetics.


Click Here


Jump right to a show or movie just by saying it, or try browsing with a voice search like “find action movies”. Kodak Smart TV Price: Rs 14,999



Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV - 34% off

Sony TV is coming with amazing features like Google TV, watchlist, Ok Google, Google Play, Chromecast, built-In mic, BRAVIA CAM support, and video call.


Click Here


This smart TV is coming with additional features like Apple airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa. This TV automatically switches into the game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. Sony Smart TV Price: Rs 85,490



LG 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 27% off

This LG 50 Inch TV has smart features like WebOS, ThinQ AI, In-Built WiFi, screen mirroring, and supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc to make your family time more entertaining. 

Click Here


LG smart TV has Dolby audio to make your listening experience cinematic and comes with multiple connectivities for complete home entertainment. LG Smart TV Price: Rs 52,990.


Samsung 65 inches Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 32% off

Samsung’s powerful 4K upscaling ensures you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love. Enjoy every possibility of what you can do. 


Click Here


Easily access your PC, Laptop, and mobile seamlessly on your TV. Samsung Smart TV Price: Rs 87,480.



OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) LED Smart Android TV - 25% off

OnePlus brand offers a low price smart TV to immerse yourself in a new experience with their bezel-less design. This model of the OnePlus TV is the best TV under 15000 that has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene. 


Click Here


Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your OnePlus smart TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus Smart TV Price 32 Inch: Rs 14,999




Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

