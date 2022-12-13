Best Smart TV Reviews 2022: Time To Get The New Television For Your Home

Best Smart TV Reviews 2022: Buying a new TV can be an exciting experience, but with so many models, types, and sizes to choose from, it's almost impossible to decide which one is best for you. That time you need to take a buying guide or quick look at reviews. Here take a rapid look at some of the best performed smart TVs for 2022 with their pros and cons that will help you to pick the right one for you.

By Srishty Kumari
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 07:46 PM IST
Minute Read
Best Smart TV Reviews 2022: Time To Get The New Television For Your Home
Best Smart TV Reviews 2022

Best Smart TV Reviews 2022: If you are eager to buy a new television but overwhelmed by all the jargon, check out some TV buying guides and reviews that will help you a lot to purchase the right one. Because you will be going to live with this new purchase for a good many years and it'll likely take up a fair amount of space in your living room, you really don't want to make the wrong choice. 


Well! TV has evolved fast and nowadays in the market, huge options are available to consider when choosing a new television, but the biggest things are the money, quality, and space that you have available.


If you are looking for a cinematic experience in your lounge? Then you need the biggest TV with a 4K display, you can afford. If you're on a tight budget, it might even be worth sacrificing a bit of image quality and next-generation display technology for a few extra inches of screen real estate. 


Also Read: Smart TV Price List In India: Choose A Life Of Entertainment Over The Boring Life.

Best Smart TV Reviews 2022: Top Choices

Scroll down to choose the best smart TV from the ocean of TV brands in India. These are the most popular TV models with 4K displays and great reviews. Some TV s are best for display quality, a few are for audio and so on, choose as per your expectations. 


Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV - 29% off

Acer TV is coming in a 4K Ultra HD view, 60-hertz refresh rate, and 178 degrees wide viewing angle to make your entertainment experience fabulous. 

Buy Now


This smart TV has amazing features like Android TV 11, Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in with a voice-controlled smart remote. It has also Dual band wifi, 2 way Bluetooth, and HDMI ports 2.1 x 3 to connect a personal computer, laptop, set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console. Acer Smart TV Price: Rs 28,999


Pros:

  1. Price is budget-friendly 

  2. 60HZ refresh rate 

  3. Android 11


Cons:

  1. The Remote doesn’t have a mic to talk

  2. The sound is not compatible with the big size of hall


Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV - 34% off

Sony TV is coming with amazing features like Google TV, watchlist, Ok Google, Google Play, Chromecast, built-In mic, BRAVIA CAM support, and video call.

Buy Now


This smart TV is coming with additional features like Apple airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa. This TV automatically switches into the game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. Sony Smart TV Price: Rs 85,490


Pros: 

  1. Amazing picture quality

  2. The built-in mic is good

  3. Maximum connectivity


Cons:

  1. The price is high for this size of TV

  2. It does have a couple of bloatware


Read More: Best 55 Inch Sony TV In India.


LG 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart TV - 17% off

LG smart TV gives you chance to enjoy your content as the director intended AI sound for an immersive experience and easy control with just your voice. 


Buy Now


This smart TV has voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more making controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever. LG Smart TV Price: Rs 34,990


Pros:

  1. Value of money

  2. The sound quality is brilliant

  3. True 4K TV with high contrast modulation


Cons:

  1. Wall mounting bracket not provided

  2. Not suitable for kitchen and other small areas


OnePlus 65 inches U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV - 11% off

Enjoy immersive viewing with the OnePlus TV's bezel-less display that makes it sleek, stylish, and stunning. 


Buy Now


With their Dolby vision and Dobly Audio enjoy a full cinematic experience because the OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo, a well-balanced sound profile, and an expansive sound field. OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 61,999


Pros:

  1. Worthy

  2. Better picture quality

  3. Good sound experience


Cons:

  1. It’s an Android 10 TV

  2. Fewer connectivity options


Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV - 42% off

Redmi smart TVs Dolby Vision brings colors and details onscreen to life, just as the creators intended. 



Buy Now


This smart TV has a proprietary engine that creates a life-like display with great depth, saturation, and contrast. It has powerful 30W speakers that give you the impressive, XL Audio experience you've always wanted. Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 24,999


Pros: 

  1. Budget-friendly

  2. It has 30watt sound speakers

  3. Picture quality is good


Cons:

  1. It's Android 10

  2. Can’t connect Wifi automatically


Also This: Best Redmi TV In India


Samsung 43 inches The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV - 33% off

You can enjoy what's on the screen clearly and feel the textures of art the way it’s meant to be with this smart LED TV. This smart TV automatically adjusts the brightness and color of your display to protect your eyes. 


Buy Now


Samsung’s new Smart Hub puts content curation and discovery front and center, so you spend less time searching and more time streaming movies, shows, and other content you enjoy. Samsung Smart TV Price: Rs 61,340.


Pros:

  1. Good picture quality

  2. Air slim design

  3. Smart remote 

 

Cons:

  1. Google Assistance doesn’t work properly

  2. Only 20 Watt Audio


Mi 43 inches 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV - 42% off

Mi TVs Dolby Vision brings colors and details onscreen to life, just as the creators intended. Their proprietary engine creates a life-like display with great depth, saturation, and contrast. 

Buy Now


This smart TV has powerful 30W speakers that give you the impressive, XL Audio experience you've always wanted. Let your senses get enveloped in immersive sound with the best in-home audio standard. MI Smart TV Price: Rs 31,999


Pros:

  1. Display quality is good

  2. Sound quality is best with 30-watt audio

  3. The required battery is included with the pack

 

Cons:

  1. Android 10

  2. Fewer connectivity options


Westinghouse 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV - 43% off

Westinghouse LED TV provides an experience that brings together your favorite streaming content on the home screen.

Buy Now


This smart TV’s bright display enhances each scene’s brightness and contrast levels so that you can view the colored elements on the screen in vivid detail. Westinghouse Smart TV Price: Rs 19,499


Pros:

  1. 40W powerful speaker

  2. Ultra bright screen for flawless picture quality

  3. The required battery is included with the pack


Cons:

  1. Only a 178-degree viewing angle

  2. Fewer connectivity options


Read More: Best Smart TV Under 40000


Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - 53% off

Hisense smart TV has brighter whites, darker blacks, and lively colors that offer you a dynamic television viewing experience. 

Buy Now


Pushing edges to new extremes, the near bezel-less design provides a display with minimal hindrances. Hisense Smart TV Price: Rs 20,990. 


Pros:

  1. Better picture quality

  2. Ultra Dimming technology

  3. Immersive audio experience


Cons:

  1. Android 9

  2. Only 24 Watt Audio


Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium 4K Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV - 44% off

Vu smart TV comes with a panoramic wide viewing angle technique to protect the picture quality through different viewing angles. 

Buy Now


Their low-reflection screen reduces distracting reflections from sunlight and other sources of glare on your screen. Vu Smart TV Price: Rs 24,999


Pros:

  1. Panoramic view

  2. Anti-glare screen

  3. AI picture booster


Cons:

  1. Fewer connectivity options

  2. Only 24 Watt Audio



Explore more branded smart TVs here:

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.