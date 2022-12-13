Best Smart TV Reviews 2022: Time To Get The New Television For Your Home

Best Smart TV Reviews 2022: If you are eager to buy a new television but overwhelmed by all the jargon, check out some TV buying guides and reviews that will help you a lot to purchase the right one. Because you will be going to live with this new purchase for a good many years and it'll likely take up a fair amount of space in your living room, you really don't want to make the wrong choice.





Well! TV has evolved fast and nowadays in the market, huge options are available to consider when choosing a new television, but the biggest things are the money, quality, and space that you have available.





If you are looking for a cinematic experience in your lounge? Then you need the biggest TV with a 4K display, you can afford. If you're on a tight budget, it might even be worth sacrificing a bit of image quality and next-generation display technology for a few extra inches of screen real estate.





Best Smart TV Reviews 2022: Top Choices

Scroll down to choose the best smart TV from the ocean of TV brands in India. These are the most popular TV models with 4K displays and great reviews. Some TV s are best for display quality, a few are for audio and so on, choose as per your expectations.





Acer TV is coming in a 4K Ultra HD view, 60-hertz refresh rate, and 178 degrees wide viewing angle to make your entertainment experience fabulous.

This smart TV has amazing features like Android TV 11, Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in with a voice-controlled smart remote. It has also Dual band wifi, 2 way Bluetooth, and HDMI ports 2.1 x 3 to connect a personal computer, laptop, set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console. Acer Smart TV Price: Rs 28,999.





Pros:

Price is budget-friendly 60HZ refresh rate Android 11





Cons:

The Remote doesn’t have a mic to talk The sound is not compatible with the big size of hall





Sony TV is coming with amazing features like Google TV, watchlist, Ok Google, Google Play, Chromecast, built-In mic, BRAVIA CAM support, and video call.

This smart TV is coming with additional features like Apple airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa. This TV automatically switches into the game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. Sony Smart TV Price: Rs 85,490.





Pros:

Amazing picture quality The built-in mic is good Maximum connectivity





Cons:

The price is high for this size of TV It does have a couple of bloatware





LG smart TV gives you chance to enjoy your content as the director intended AI sound for an immersive experience and easy control with just your voice.



This smart TV has voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more making controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever. LG Smart TV Price: Rs 34,990.





Pros:

Value of money The sound quality is brilliant True 4K TV with high contrast modulation





Cons:

Wall mounting bracket not provided Not suitable for kitchen and other small areas





Enjoy immersive viewing with the OnePlus TV's bezel-less display that makes it sleek, stylish, and stunning.



With their Dolby vision and Dobly Audio enjoy a full cinematic experience because the OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo, a well-balanced sound profile, and an expansive sound field. OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 61,999.





Pros:

Worthy Better picture quality Good sound experience





Cons:

It’s an Android 10 TV Fewer connectivity options





Redmi smart TVs Dolby Vision brings colors and details onscreen to life, just as the creators intended.









This smart TV has a proprietary engine that creates a life-like display with great depth, saturation, and contrast. It has powerful 30W speakers that give you the impressive, XL Audio experience you've always wanted. Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 24,999.





Pros:

Budget-friendly It has 30watt sound speakers Picture quality is good





Cons:

It's Android 10 Can’t connect Wifi automatically





You can enjoy what's on the screen clearly and feel the textures of art the way it’s meant to be with this smart LED TV. This smart TV automatically adjusts the brightness and color of your display to protect your eyes.



Samsung’s new Smart Hub puts content curation and discovery front and center, so you spend less time searching and more time streaming movies, shows, and other content you enjoy. Samsung Smart TV Price: Rs 61,340.





Pros:

Good picture quality Air slim design Smart remote

Cons:

Google Assistance doesn’t work properly Only 20 Watt Audio





Mi TVs Dolby Vision brings colors and details onscreen to life, just as the creators intended. Their proprietary engine creates a life-like display with great depth, saturation, and contrast.

This smart TV has powerful 30W speakers that give you the impressive, XL Audio experience you've always wanted. Let your senses get enveloped in immersive sound with the best in-home audio standard. MI Smart TV Price: Rs 31,999.





Pros:

Display quality is good Sound quality is best with 30-watt audio The required battery is included with the pack

Cons:

Android 10 Fewer connectivity options





Westinghouse LED TV provides an experience that brings together your favorite streaming content on the home screen.

This smart TV’s bright display enhances each scene’s brightness and contrast levels so that you can view the colored elements on the screen in vivid detail. Westinghouse Smart TV Price: Rs 19,499.





Pros:

40W powerful speaker Ultra bright screen for flawless picture quality The required battery is included with the pack





Cons:

Only a 178-degree viewing angle Fewer connectivity options





Hisense smart TV has brighter whites, darker blacks, and lively colors that offer you a dynamic television viewing experience.

Pushing edges to new extremes, the near bezel-less design provides a display with minimal hindrances. Hisense Smart TV Price: Rs 20,990.





Pros:

Better picture quality Ultra Dimming technology Immersive audio experience





Cons:

Android 9 Only 24 Watt Audio





Vu smart TV comes with a panoramic wide viewing angle technique to protect the picture quality through different viewing angles.

Their low-reflection screen reduces distracting reflections from sunlight and other sources of glare on your screen. Vu Smart TV Price: Rs 24,999.





Pros:

Panoramic view Anti-glare screen AI picture booster





Cons:

Fewer connectivity options Only 24 Watt Audio







