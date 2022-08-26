15 Best Smart TV In India 2022: Top 32 Inch TVs, 43 Inch LED TVs, And 55 Inch Smart TVs You Can Get Online

Best Smart TV In India: Don’t worry if you’re also confused about which smart TV to buy at the present time. We understand your situation and we get that owing to so many 32 inch TVs, 43 inch LED TVs, and 55 inch smart TVs, it becomes really difficult to select the one that goes perfectly with your budget, specification requirements, and of course your taste. The quest to choose the best smart TV starts by researching what kinds of LED TVs are mostly bought, why are they bought, and what is the main USP of such products. Is it the cost? (of course, cost plays an important role) but what more than that?





Sometimes, people prefer purchasing budget TVs because they don’t want to spend more on branded televisions however, there are others who like to invest in features like resolution, sound quality, performance, and design. The preferences are quite different for different people. So, the big question before you when you look for the best tv in India is what’re you looking for. To ease your efforts, we have segmented products in terms of their sizes. This means you can get the top 5 32-inch TV, the finest 43 inch TVs, and the best 55 inch TVs in different price ranges and of varied brands. Let’s start:







Read More: Explore 65 Inch TVs To Wrap Entertainment With Big Screens.







Best Smart TVs In India: Top 32 Inch Smart TVs













Purchase this stupendous 32 inch smart TV from OnePlus that comes in black color. The offered OnePlus TV comes with Alexa and is available with 2 HDMI ports. In addition to this, the offered 32 inch TV has 2 USB ports and is available in a bezel-less design, which gives it an amazing look. The offered smart TV has a screen/body ratio of 91.4% and a splendid LED display panel. Other features include Dolby Audio, incredible visuals, and powerful performance. OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 13,999.













Explore this awesome 32 inch TV from VW that has in-built Wifi and is known for its several attributes like IPE technology, screen mirroring capabilities, wireless headphone control, and superior performance. This 32 inch smart TV has an impressive viewing angle of 178 degrees and is available with 1 HDMI port and 2 USB ports. Moreover, the offered smart TV has an A+ grade display panel and is available in the ‎75 x 15 x 50 cm dimension. 32 inch Smart TV Price: Rs 7,999.













Redmi comes up with this astounding 32 inch LED TV that comes with an A+ grade display panel and is appreciated for its vivid picture engine. Also known to provide HD Ready (1366 x 768) resolution, this LED TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. With a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, this smart LED TV has 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Moreover, this 32 inch TV is versed with an in-built Chromecast feature and has around 75+ free live channels. Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 14,999.















Considered one of the best branded TVs in this range, this Samsung 32 inch smart TV comes in glossy black color. The offered Samsung TV comes with a LED display panel and is available with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. In addition to this, the offered 32 inch LED TV can be connected to your personal computer, music system, and your smartphone via screen mirroring capabilities. This 32 inch HD Ready smart TV is known for its ultra-clean view and less distorted image quality. Samsung Smart TV Price: 15,490.













LG, being a prominent name, brings to you this 32 inch TV that has a refresh rate of 50 Hz and is available with 2 HDMI ports. The offered smart TV has a slim LED backlight module and is known for its dynamic color enhancer. Moreover, this 32 inch TV is mostly bought for its active HDR which ensures incredible detailing and Dolby audio. The offered 32 inch smart TV is mostly applauded for its elegant and crisp design. This 32 inch TV is available in the 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 cm dimension and weighs around 5.1 kgs. LG Smart TV Price: Rs 15,490.







Best 43 Inch Smart TVs In India













If you’re looking for a budget LED TV, check this one out from Mi that comes in black color. Appreciated for its ability to offer 1080p resolution, this 43 inch smart TV comes with an in-built chromecast and 20 watts stereo speakers. Along with this, the offered 43 inch LED TV is available with a LED panel and flaunts its bezel-less design. You can enjoy a number of internet applications like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, and many more. Mi Smart TV Price: Rs 24,999.













Check out this fine-performing 43 inch smart TV from Toshiba that comes with an in-built Chromecast and support various internet services like Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV, and many more. The offered Android TV comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage capacity, allowing you to save your favorite episodes, matches, and movies. In addition to this, the offered LED TV comes with an A+ grade LED panel and is available with game mode, sports mode, and Google Assistance. Toshiba Smart TV Price: Rs 22,990.













Don’t miss this stupendous 43 inch TV from eAirtec this is applauded for its rich & clear Dolby audio and 1080 HD display. The offered smart TV has an in-built soundbar and is available in the 102 x 14 x 65 cm dimension. In addition to this, the offered 43 inch smart TV has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and is available with an IPS panel. The A+ zero dot panel of this 43 inch LED TV gives out a sharper picture quality. eAirtec Smart TV Price: Rs 16,500.















Explore this 43 inch 4K LED TV from AmazonBasics that is available in the 96.8 x 9 x 56.2 cm dimension and weighs around 6.2 kgs. The offered LED Fire TV allows you to get an immersive experience with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. Moreover, this 43 inch smart TV has an A+ grade display panel and is known for its display mirroring capabilities. This LED TV is appreciated for its advance picture processing and dynamic backlight. 43 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 26,999.













Acer brings to you this fantastic 4K TV with a screen size of 43 inches. Available in black color, this 43 inch smart TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is available with 3 HDMI ports. The display of this smart TV has a 178 degrees wide viewing angle and is versed with a 64bit Quad Core Processor. Moreover, the offered 43 inch LED TV has Dolby Audio and supports audio formats like Mp3_audio, Wma, etc. Acer Smart TV Price: 25,989.









Best 55 Inch Smart TVs In India













When on the lookout for best 55 inch TV, check out this awesome purchase option from Samsung. The offered Samsung Smart TV is known to provide crystal clear picture quality (3840 x 2160) and has a refresh rate of 60 HZ. Along with this, the offered smart TV is bought for its varied attributes like multiple connectivites, screen mirroring, UHD dimming, and air slim design. This 55 inch smart TV is available in the ‎25 x 123.1 x 78.3 cm dimension and weighs around 14.2 kgs. Samsung Smart TV Price: Rs 49,990.













If you’re seeking a reliable yet affordable LED TV for your large living room, try this one from Redmi that comes in black color and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The offered 4K smart TV has a 178-degree viewing angle and is versed with a 4K LED panel. Moreover, this 55 inch TV has 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI ports, offering you plenty of connectivity options. The offered smart LED TV is versed with 30W speakers and is known for its latest patch wall. Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 39,999.













Bring home this 55 inch smart TV from LG that is available with 2 HDMI ports and a 2 channel speaker. The offered LG smart TV comes with a quad core processor 4K and is available with a ultra HD LED display. In addition to this, the offered smart LED TV supports a lot of internet services like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, Voot, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Youtube, YuppTV, Apple TV, Google Play Movies & TV, Disney+ HotstarNetflix, etc. LG Smart TV Price: Rs 48,490.













Purchase this incredible 55 inch smart TV from OnePlus that is known to provide 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution. Available with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, this smart Android TV is available in the 19 x 76.7 x 122.7 cm dimension and weighs around 11.5 kgs. Moreover, this OnePlus Smart TV also has a hands-free voice control with Speak Now option. Additional attributes include Google Assistant, Data Saver Plus, OnePlus Connect 2.0, Kids Mode, and many more. OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 44,999.













This 55 inch LED TV from iFFALCON is an excellent purchase option for people who are looking to get smart TV under budget. Available in black color, this Android TV has 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. Along with this, the offered 55 inch smart TV is known for its Dolby Audio power speakers, surround virtualizer, and an A+ grade display panel. This 55 inch TV is known to provide 4K resolution owing to its upscale technology. iFFALCON Smart TV Price: Rs 34,999.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.