Best Samsung TV In India: Enter The Dolby Entertainment Zone

Best Samsung TV In India: If you are going to buy smart TV for your sweet spot then before making any decision take a look at some premium options of Smasung smart TVs, this brand is the winning brand of TV without any doubt. Samsung TVs present features like Dolby vision & sound, Alexa, Google Assistant, Multiconnectivity, and many more to work smartly.





Below we have rounded up all the standard sizes of TVs for your area is small then you can go with 32-inch or 43-inch smart TVs, if an area is large and you are going to sit 5 to 6 feet far from the TV then you can simply consider 50 to 55 inch TVs but your hall or bedroom has enough space then you can purchase 65 inch smart TVs. Well! To make your purchasing decision right here we have shortlisted all the screen sizes of Samsung TVs for your cozy time.





Best Samsung TV In India: Popular Picks

Here we have picked a few stylish and high-performance smart TVs from the Samsung brand to make your shopping experience fabulous.









Amazon Sale Today offers you this Smart TV from Samsung to give you a new visual experience for your playlist. You can play your music and videos from your smartphone on the big screen and also can convert your TV into a quintessential PC. Samsung 32-inch Smart TV Price: Rs 13,499.







Samsung TV has a crystal 4K display with a billion true colors that go beyond regular FHD with 4x more pixels. Crafted with an effortless minimalistic style from every angle and a boundless design that sets new standards. Samsung 43 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 28,980.





Samsung’s PurColor makes watching films feel almost like you're there. It enables the TV to express a huge range of colors for optimal picture performance, and an immersive viewing experience. Samsung 50-inch Smart TV Price: Rs 43,980.

Samsung has powerful 4K upscaling ensures you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love. You'll also experience more lifelike color expressions due to its sophisticated color-mapping technology. Samsung 55-inch Smart TV Price: Rs 46,990.







Samsung’s powerful 4K upscaling ensures you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love. Enjoy every possibility of what you can do. Easily access your PC, Laptop, and mobile seamlessly on your TV. Samsung 65-Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 87,480.











Explore more Samsung TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.