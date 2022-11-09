Best OnePlus TVs: Make Your Visual Experience More Clear And Sharp

Best OnePlus TV: If you are also one of those who want to buy a television not only for the fun, but to add a new home interior item to your home decor. Then choosing an elegant design for smart TV can be quite difficult for you. Well! Don’t worry we understand your concern that's why today we have compiled a few best OnePlus TVs which provide you dappers television designs. OnePlus TVs are lightweight, don’t add clutter to your living room, and come in a slim profile to fit into any aesthetic. With its innovative features like a sliding soundbar and Gamma Colour Magic chip, it brings you the most visually appealing TV experience.





Moreover, OnePlus smart TVs are coming in different sizes like 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch to fill your sweet spots and make your family time more entertaining.





Best OnePlus TVs: Popular Picks

Here we have shortlisted a few best smart TVs from OnePlus TVs to give you the best purchasing options for your lovely family time.





Immerse yourself in a new experience with OnePlus’s bezel-less design. It has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene. Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus TV 32 Inch Price: Rs 14,999.







OnePlus TV presents you with multi-connectivity features like 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. With other smart features, you will enjoy android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. 55 Inch OnePlus TV Price: Rs 42,999.







Enjoy immersive viewing with the OnePlus TV's bezel-less display that makes it sleek, stylish, and stunning. With their Dolby vision and Dobly Audio enjoy a full cinematic experience because the OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo, a well-balanced sound profile, and an expansive sound field. 65 Inches OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 61,999.





OnePlus Bezel-less design smart TV comes with Alexa and Google assistance to work smartly and this smart TV is having more outstanding features like OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode. Moreover, you will get supported apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment. OnePlus TV 43 inches Price: Rs 26,999.







OnePlus smart TV has outstanding features like android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. The OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo and a well-balanced sound profile for a cinematic sound experience. This TV can easily connect to a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console with 3 HDMI ports, and hard drives & other USB devices can connect with 2 USB ports. 50 Inch OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 36,999.









Explore more OnePlus TVs here:

