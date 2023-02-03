Best OnePlus TV In India For Better Visual Treatment At Affordable Price

Best OnePlus TV In India: If you are looking for the best visual at an affordable price then OnePlus TV can be the right choice for you. As these smart TVs offer you a wide range of availability with all the modern features like multiple connectivities, 4K display, Atom Dolby sound, and many more. Check out for more details!

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Fri, 03 Feb 2023 07:51 PM IST
Best OnePlus TV In India: OnePlus is mainly known for its affordable smart-featured TVs. Oneplus smart TV offerings are one of the better ones on the market and the company’s now adding all-new flagship smart TV day by day. So, if you were in the search of a smart buddy for your sweet spot then these smart LED TVs can finish your all worries. Oneplus TV offers you the chance to select the desired type of screen in the set, whether LED or QLED. 


The Android operating system is the basic software included in these televisions that makes it easy to access and operate the internet. Bluetooth and WiFi access are the basic connectivity features provided. Most models also have a sliding soundbar feature that reduces sound output as soon as the smart TV is turned on. 


Best OnePlus TV In India: Popular Picks


Best OnePlus TV In India Price In India
 OnePlus 43 inches Y Series LED TV  Rs 26,999
 OnePlus 55 inches U Series 4K TV  Rs 42,999
 OnePlus 65 inches U Series Android TV  Rs 61,999
 OnePlus 32 inches Y Series Android TV  Rs 14,999
 OnePlus 50 inch U Series 4K LED TV  Rs 36,999


Explore here all the latest models of OnePlus smart TVs with their feature details, specification, and prices with smart TV reviews


OnePlus 43 inches Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV - 33% off

OnePlus TV 43 inches comes with Alexa and Google assistance to work smartly and this smart TV is having more outstanding features like OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode. So, according to their features and price, this is the best OnePlus TV in India with 43 inch display. 


Moreover, with this smart LED TV, you will get supported apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment. OnePlus TV 43 inches Price: Rs 26,999


OnePlus 55 inches U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV - 28% Off

OnePlus TV 55 inches presents you with multi-connectivity features like 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. So, you can consider this smart TV as the best TV at an affordable price. 

With other smart features, you will enjoy android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. OnePlus TV 55 inches Price: Rs 42,999. 



OnePlus 65 inches U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV - 11% off

Enjoy immersive viewing with the best OnePlus TV in India with a bezel-less 65 inch display that makes it sleek, stylish, and stunning. 



With their Dolby vision and Dobly Audio enjoy a full cinematic experience because the OnePlus smart TV delivers booming stereo, a well-balanced sound profile, and an expansive sound field. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 61,999


OnePlus 32 inches Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV - 25% off

Immerse yourself in a new experience with OnePlus TV 32 inches which can be considered the best OnePlus TV in India as it has a bezel-less design. This LED TV has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene. 


Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your smart LED TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus TV 32 Inch Price: Rs 14,999


OnePlus 50 inch U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV - 26% off

OnePlus smart TV has outstanding features like android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. 


The OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo and a well-balanced sound profile for a cinematic sound experience. This smart TV can easily connect to a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console with 3 HDMI ports, and hard drives & other USB devices can connect with 2 USB ports. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 36,999


FAQ: Best OnePlus TV In India


1. Is the OnePlus TV U series worth buying?

According to their price, the OnePlus smart TV U series is decent even when working with lower-resolution content. 


2. What is special about OnePlus TV?

OnePlus TV lets you enjoy built-in support for Miracast, DLNA, and Chromecast.


3. What is the difference between the Y and U series of OnePlus TVs?

When talking about the best OnePlus TV in India as a series, you will the U series in 55 inch TV while the Y series presents 32 inch smart TV and 43 inch smart LED TV. 


4. What kind of TV should I buy in 2022?

You should consider a TV with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. 



