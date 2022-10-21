Best OnePlus TV In India: Fantastic Visuals, Swift Refresh Rate, And Exempellary Pricing

Best OnePlus TV in India: After the all-day hustle, we all need some sort of relaxation and entertainment and TV is one of the leading sources of it. The new-age TVs are available in a slim, sleek design and loaded with multiple features like smart TV, better audio quality, and more. The market is full of options with various options and it is never easy to choose the best among all under a budgeted price range.





Here we have shared the best OnePlus TVs in India that are known for the best quality, and offer amazing picture quality with excellent sound quality. They are available with multiple features and available in different sizes like 32 inches, 43 inch, 50 inch, and more. Select from the top-notch choices.





Best OnePlus TVs To Buy

Get familiar with the best OnePlus TVs in India here and select the one suited for your living and bedroom.















This 32 inch smart TV is one of the top-selling TVs in the market. This OnePlus TV comes with an HD ready display and has 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. The 20 Watts speaker with Dolby Audio brings out the best audio experience.





It is loaded with smart TV features like Android TV 9.0, Google Assistant, and Play Store, and supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 11,999.















This 43 inch LED TV comes with a 4K ultra HD display with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. It is available in a bezel-less design and has 1 billion colors for a better viewing experience which makes it one of the best TVs in India.





The 24 Watts speakers bring out better quality sound with Dolby Audio. It is also loaded with smart TV features like Google Assistant, Chromecast, and more. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 27,999.







It is the perfect TV for small to medium-sized rooms that comes with a 4K ultra HD display with dual band wifi and 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. The 24 Watts speakers with Dolby Atmos make the sound very clear and its display comes with 1 billion colors for a better viewing experience.





It is loaded with smart TV features like kids modes with parental lock, Google Assistant, Play Store, and more. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 32,999.







This 55 inch TV comes with a 4K ultra HD display with 1 billion colors to bring out the best viewing experience. It has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. This TV comes with smart features like Google Assistant, Kids mode, Game Mode, Data Saver mode, and more.





You can also download OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and more to watch unlimited content on your OnePlus TV. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 41,999.















This 65 inch TV is best suited for large rooms and also gives a theater-like feel to your home. This OnePlus comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USBs for connecting hard drives, setup boxes, and more. Its 30 Watts speaker with Dolby Audio brings out the best audio experience.





It is loaded with smart TV features like Google Assistant, Data Saver Plus, Game Mode, kids mode, and more. The 4K video brings out a cinematic experience and makes it one of the best smart TV in India. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 59,999.















This 43 inch LED TV comes with a full HD display and has an anti-aliasing and Gamma Engine display for a better viewing experience. It has 2 HDMI, 2 USB, and Dual band wifi for better connectivity. The 20 Watts speaker brings out the best audio and there is no need for external speakers.





It comes with the latest Android version, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, and more which bring out unlimited entertainment. Download Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime for more movies and series. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 23,999.













OnePlus 50 inch TV comes with 4K ultra HD with 178 degree wide viewing angle with 1 billion colors and Gamma Engine for a better viewing experience. The 30 Watts speaker brings out the best sound output and this Best TV is also loaded with smart TV features. Features like Android TV 10, OnePlus Connect 2.0, kids mode, game mode, Google Assistant, and more are here.





This TV is available in a sleek, stylish design that surely looks stunning in your living room. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 37,999.















This OnePlus TV comes with 4 HDMI and 3 USB ports for better connectivity and it is available with a sliding soundbar. This 50 Watts speaker with Dolby Atmos, and has 2 subwoofers for a better sound experience. It comes with a QLED display with a bezel-less design that also supports HDR 10 and 10+ cables.





It has 3 GB RAM and 16GB of storage space and it is one of the best fully-loaded television on our list. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 76,890.















This 32 inch TV is best suited for couples and bachelors that need less space and offers full-on entertainment. This OnePlus TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity and has dual-band wifi. The 20 Watts speakers bring out the best sound quality.





It is loaded with smart TV features like the latest Android TV 11, and OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, and you can download OTT apps for unlimited entertainment at home. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 14,999.















This 32 inch TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports that makes the connectivity better. It is loaded with a 20 Watts speaker to bring out the best sound experience. This TV has smart features like Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, and more which makes it one of the best TV in this price range. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 14,999.







